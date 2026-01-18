Kajol says she is going to be ‘unstable & unstoppable’ in 2026

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol has clearly set the tone for the year 2026, calling it to be unstoppable.

The actress shared a series of pictures of herself from her latest photoshoot where Kajol is seen exuding grace as she poses against a minimal wooden backdrop.

The Baazigar actress is dressed in a chic ivory ensemble - a long, textured jacket layered over wide-legged trousers.

She wrote, “In 2026 I’m going to be unstable …. Oops I meant unstoppable.”

Her styling is kept minimal yet impactful and hair neatly pulled back.

The actress has often admitted ot being close to her mother and veteran actress Tanuja.

As 2025 neared an end, Kajol had shared a video where she was having a great time with her mother, Tanuja, calling it as the highlight of her year.

She wrote in the caption, “2025 is nearly over and this I have to say was the highlight of my year. Me and my mom on a set together realising how the madness is doubled nothing is too much”.

This authenticity translates on screen too, making her characters feel alive and relatable. From cracking jokes at public events to teasing co-stars without inhibition, Kajol’s quirks reflect a rare comfort in her own skin, something that continues to endear her to audiences across generations.

The actress was last hosting her talk show, ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’, where she co-hosted the show with actress Twinkle Khanna.

On the show, the hosts invited celebrities and spilled the beans on various fun topics. The finale of ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle Season 1’ aired on November 13, 2025. The episode featured Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal.

