Kajol says 2025 is turning out to be great year, sets return of her OTT show’s new season

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol, who is returning with the 2nd season of the courtroom drama streaming show ‘The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha’, has said that 2025 has been an enriching year for her.

The makers of ‘The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha’ released a quirky video announcing the return of the 2nd season. It shows that the actress’ character of Noyonika Sengupta has now found her footing in the ruthless world of law as she battles new challenges, impossible choices and shocking betrayals that’ll keep you at the edge of the seats.

Kajol, who returns as Noyonika Sengupta, shared, "Professionally, it has been an incredibly enriching year for me - I've had the chance to explore a range of characters & stories and among them, Noyonika remains especially close to my heart. From being an underdog in the first season to having found her own footing in the cut-throat legal world, I've loved stepping back into her shoes”.

“I genuinely can’t wait for all of you to experience what we’ve created this season. It’s been a labor of love”, she added.

‘The Trial - Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha’ is a format of the original U.S. series ‘The Good Wife’, which was produced by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions with the format rights that are licensed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Robert and Michelle King served as creators, showrunners and executive producers of the original U.S. series. Ridley Scott, David Zucker and Brooke Kennedy also served as executive producers.

Directed by Umesh Bist and produced by Banijay Asia, the series also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Sonali Kulkarni, Sheeba Chadha, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey, and Karanvir Sharma promising a powerful and unforgettable new chapter in Noyonika’s story.

‘The Trial’ season 2 is set to release on JioHotstar on September 19, 2025.

