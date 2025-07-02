Kajol reveals why she and husband Ajay Devgn don’t fight over films

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol opened up about her working relationship with husband Ajay Devgn, revealing that the two have never had major fights over their films.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the actress spoke about their professional dynamic, highlighting the mutual respect and understanding they share, both on and off screen. Kajol revealed that she doesn’t get involved in Ajay’s financial decisions, trusting that he has the right advisors for that aspect.

“Economically, I think he has a lot of people to advise him economically as to what he should and shouldn't do. So, no, I don't interfere with that aspect of it. As far as this film is concerned, Maa is concerned. Yes, we did have, you know, some long conversations about it. I think we were; we had to, you know, shoot a part of the climax as well for VFX reasons and for action, etc, etc. But yes, we're pretty much on the same page. We haven't really had any big fights over the movie.”

Speaking about Ajay Devgn’s journey as a producer, the ‘Dilwale’ actress shared, “He as a producer is really good. He's an excellent producer, and he's one of those, you know, very hands-on producers. So, from scripting to, you know, the VFX to the music, he has made sure that he's a part of all of it and made sure that it all works, fits, even to the marketing for that matter. So, yeah, he's a really good producer.”

“I think as a producer, he is very clear that he wants to make good films. He wants to make good films, and he makes sure that whatever happens, you know, his company will come out with a good product, something that he can stand up and say belongs to him and something that he can stand up and say he's not ashamed of, which I think is a huge mark for him as a man and as a producer, because sometimes it can get economically easy to produce a slightly shoddy product, but he has never let that come in his way as a producer. So, I think kudos to him for that.”

Kajol’s latest release, “Maa,” was produced by Ajay Devgn under the banner of Ajay Devgn FFilms, along with Jyoti Deshpande and Gigo Studios. The mythological horror hit theatres on June 27.

--IANS

ps/