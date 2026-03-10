Kajol reveals how most of her life is a compilation of random moments turned into a shot

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Actress Kajol revealed how most of her life is a compilation of random moments turned into a shot in her latest social media post.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Kajol uploaded a string of photos of her looking absolutely ravishing in a white saree, with a matching embellished blouse.

The blouse had a net back with thread work, something Kajol was seen flaunting in a few of these photographs. She accessorized her ethnic look with silver jhumkas and some brown-toned makeup.

Kajol tied her hair in a bun and adorned it with a gajra.

The 'Maa' actress was seen posing by the door. Giving the context in the caption, Kajol revealed that as she was deciding if she should shut the door or not, her confusion resulted in these beautiful pictures.

"Deciding whether I should shut the door or leave it open… And somehow that became the shot! A lot like most of life (sic)", the caption read.

Kajol's 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle' co-host, Twinkle Khanna, reacted to the still with "So pretty :)" in the comment section.

Coming to her professional updates, Kajol will next grace the screen with the forthcoming action thriller, "Maharagni: Queen of Queens".

The actress will play the role of Maya in her next, a woman on a revenge mission. The project revolves around the tale of a mother and daughter duo.

Helmed by debutant director Charan Tej Uppalapati, "Maharagni: Queen of Queens" features Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha (marking her Bollywood debut), Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, Pramod Pathak, and Chhaya Kadam in significant roles, along with others.

Jointly produced by the banners Baweja Studios and E7 Entertainments, the film will reach the viewers in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

--IANS

pm/