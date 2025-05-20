May 20, 2025 11:58 PM हिंदी

Kajol recalls the time when she danced on top of a taxi on Marine Drive

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Did you know that actress Kajol once danced on top of a taxi on Marine Drive?

Taking to her Instagram handle, the diva shared a throwback picture, most likely from one of her movies, where she was seen tapping a foot on top of a taxi at Mumbai’s iconic Marine Drive.

Kajol was all smiles as she posed in a stylish top with mirror work, paired with denim shorts, along with open hair and light makeup.

"So now u know we have done it ALL! Even stand up and dance on a taxi on Marine Drive … is that on anyone’s bucket list?," Kajol asked a fun question in the comment.

As the post reached the photo-sharing app, netizens flooded the comment box with appreciative remarks like - "Omg...how cute", "I need that outfit!!", "Without a doubt, I still need to do that before leaving this world and the other thing would be to meet you @kajol", and "The cutest."

Work-wise, Kajol will next be seen leading the highly-anticipated mythological horror "Maa", which is scheduled to release in the cinema halls on June 27th.

With Kajol as the protagonist, the drama will further have Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma in crucial roles, along with others.

Directed by Vishal Furia, Saiwyn Quadras has provided the screenplay for "Maa". Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, the drama has been produced by Ajay Devgn in association with Jyoti Deshpande and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Over and above this, Kajol has also been roped in to play a significant role in Kayoze Irani's "Sarzameen", along with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Rajesh Sharma.

In addition to this, she also has Charan Tej Uppalapati's "Maharagni- Queen of Queens" in the making.

--IANS

pm/

