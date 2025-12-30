December 30, 2025 3:27 PM हिंदी

Kajol is in mood for giving some ‘bad advice’

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol woke up, and chose violence. As the year draws to a close, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a note in which she spoke about being in a mood for giving some bad advice.

She wrote, “I’m giving free bad advice today. Ask me anything”.

Kajol’s quirky nature has always set her apart in Bollywood. Unfiltered, spontaneous, and refreshingly honest, she has never tried to fit into the industry’s polished mould. Whether it’s her candid interviews, playful banter on reality shows, or hilarious social media posts, Kajol’s humour feels effortless and real. She laughs loudly, speaks her mind, and embraces her imperfections with confidence.

This authenticity translates on screen too, making her characters feel alive and relatable. From cracking jokes at public events to teasing co-stars without inhibition, Kajol’s quirks reflect a rare comfort in her own skin, something that continues to endear her to audiences across generations.

Earlier, the actress took to social media to wish Twinkle Khanna on her birthday in the sweetest way possible. Referring to the author and entrepreneur as her “partner in crime”, Kajol posted an image that highlighted their close bond and playful camaraderie. Alongside the picture, the ‘Dilwale’ actress simply wrote, “Happy Birthday to my partner in crime @twinklekhanna”.

In the candid image, the two can be seen smiling while posing together. Twinkle and Kajol twinned in black outfits as they struck a pose together. The picture is from their popular talk show, ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’, where they invite celebrities and spill the beans on various fun topics. The finale of ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle Season 1’ aired on November 13, 2025. The episode featured Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal.

