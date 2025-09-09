Kajol, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty & others wish Akshay Kumar as he celebrates his 58th birthday

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) One of the most bankable actors in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, has turned 58 years old on Tuesday. Commemorating his special day, several Bollywood celebs showered the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' actor with lovely birthday wishes on social media.

Wishing her 'Yeh Dillagi' co-star, Kajol wrote on her X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, "Happy birthday @akshaykumar ! Hope you have too much fun."

Ajay Devgn also shared a throwback photo with the birthday star and penned, "Happy Birthday Akki...Been over 30 years in this game together...may you keep playing it like a ture Khiladi for many more @akshaykumar."

Anil Kapoor shared, "Happy Birthday, Akshay! Wishing you boundless energy, health and happiness forever. Keep ruling hearts on and off screen! @akshaykumar."

Akshay's 'Hera Pheri' co-star, Suniel Shetty, took a trip down memory lane and dropped an iconic old pic where both of them were spotted stylishly posing for the camera while donning sunglasses. Suniel also shared a heartfelt note, shedding light on their bond.

"Akki, from madness to memories, from hustle to hugs, we have seen it all together. Here's to many more laughs and crazy times ahead," he penned.

Tiger Shroff dropped a photo from the set of their movie "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" on social media and wrote, “From sitting back and watching my hero kick ass on screen as a kid to sitting right next to you! Thank you for inspiring generations sir! Happy birthday !@akshaykumar."

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha added, "Happy Birthday to a self made star, fitness enthusiastic who deserves success for his tremendous body of work, stamina & disciplined life our own #AkshayKumar. Wishing you abundance of happiness, love, laughter & great health ahead."

Rakul Preet Singh, who has worked with Akshay in the movie "Cuttputlli" went on to wish her co-star with the following words: "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, @akshaykumar Sir! May the year ahead bring you continued health, success, and meaningful experience."

--IANS

pm/