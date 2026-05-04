May 04, 2026 4:58 PM हिंदी

Kajal Aggarwal tells Vijay: This isn’t just a win, it’s a celebration of a deep, powerful connection with millions!

Kajal Aggarwal tells Vijay: This isn’t just a win, it’s a celebration of a deep, powerful connection with millions! (Photo Credit: Kajal Aggarwal/X)

Chennai, May 4 (IANS) Actress Kajal Aggarwal on Wednesday congratulated actor and politician Vijay, whose party, the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), is now surging ahead in the results to the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026.

At the time of writing this report, Vijay's TVK is leading in 110 constituencies in the state, which has a total of 234 constituencies.

As it became evident that Vijay was to be the next Chief Minister of the state, actress Kajal Aggarwal took to her X timeline to congratulate Vijay.

Kajal, who has worked with Vijay in a number of Tamil films, wrote, "“Naan oru thadava sonna, nooru thadava sonna maari” and today, the people have echoed it back with absolute conviction.

Heartiest congratulations to @actorvijay on this spectacular and resounding victory! This moment is a true testament to your vision, your perseverance, and the unwavering love people have for you."

The actress further went on to say, "The people of Tamil Nadu have spoken-loud, clear, and with immense pride. This isn’t just a win, it’s a celebration of a deep, powerful connection with millions. Wishing you great strength and success as you step into this inspiring new chapter. May you bring the change so many are hoping for. Congratulations once again on this phenomenal achievement! @TVKVijayHQ."

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, the daughter of actor Sarathkumar, too congratulated Vijay. She wrote, "Oru Viral Puratchi.. Whistle Podu..!!! @actorvijay woohooooooo… !!! The people have spoken. So many have tried for decades but you have proved that if the people want the power is theirs.Looking forward to change and prosperity of our Tamilians.Congratulations!!!! #TVK."

Tamil music director Santhosh Narayanan too was among those who congratulated Vijay from the Tamil film industry. Santhosh Narayanan, on his X timeline, wrote, "History being made in our state. Congratulations @actorvijay sir ! I had only seen Dravidian parties split votes between each other since I have been alive and this is such a hugely welcome shift. Results are yet to be finalised but this is already a historical moment for us. @TVKVijayHQ"

--IANS

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