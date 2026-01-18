January 18, 2026 12:17 PM हिंदी

Kajal Aggarwal shares the mantra she lived by in 2016

Kajal Aggarwal shares her mantra she lived by in 2016

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Actress Kajal Aggarwal shared her mantra for the year 2016. The 'Singham' actress firmly believed in the saying "work hard, party harder" back in the day.

Kajal revealed that ten years ago, her life was all about long days, late nights, chasing big dreams, and dancing like there was no tomorrow.

She took to her official Insta handle and posted some throwback glimpses, which included shooting for her movies, "Sardar Gabbar Singh", "Khaidi 150", "Vivegam", and "Do Lafzon ki Kahaani", hanging out with her loved ones, staying on top of her workout game, and also walking the red carpet for the Filmfare.

Turning back the clock, and reliving some fond memories, Kajal wrote the caption, "#NostalgiaProMax 2016 was work harddd, party harder, hustle always. Long days, late nights, big dreams and even bigger laughs. I chased goals like a pro, danced like tomorrow didn’t exist, and somehow made it all look effortless (sic)."

"Back when sass was feral and savage was a lifestyle, not a phase.

A year powered by ambition, caffeine and chaos- and honestly… I’d do it all over again", she added.

In the meantime, Kajal decided to enter 2026 with hope, excitement, and an 'open heart'.

Expressing her gratitude for all that 2025 had to offer, Kajal wrote on the photo-sharing app, "So much gratitude for a fabulous year gone by, and stepping into 2026 with hope, excitement, and an open heart.".

Reflecting on the last month of 2025, she went on to add, "December has been deeply fulfilling- family, love, connection and reconnection, milestone birthdays of the people who matter most, celebrations, Neil’s annual day concert, laughter, tears, amazing work and signed even more exciting new projects, along with some truly beautiful travel. My heart feels full and grounded. Truly blessed to end the year this way."

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

DISCOMs turn profitable in FY25, post Rs 2,701 crore net profit

DISCOMs turn profitable in FY25, post Rs 2,701 crore net profit

Arbaaz Khan wishes birthday to his 'Jaan' Sshura Khan: 'Every day with you is a blessing'

Arbaaz Khan wishes birthday to his 'Jaan' Sshura Khan: 'Every day with you is a blessing'

WPL 2026: They’ve basically qualified, couldn’t ask for a better start, says Kate Cross on RCB’s form

WPL 2026: They’ve basically qualified, couldn’t ask for a better start, says Kate Cross on RCB’s form

RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa name their daughter Parvati Paul Rao

RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa name their daughter Parvati Paul Rao

Aus Open: Marketa Vondrousova withdraws due to shoulder injury

Aus Open: Marketa Vondrousova withdraws due to shoulder injury

'Showed the maturity he's got, really brilliant’: Mhatre on Sooryavanshi’s match-winning knock vs BAN U19

'Showed the maturity he's got, really brilliant’: Mhatre on Sooryavanshi’s match-winning knock vs BAN U19

Over 8.5 lakh cooperatives registered; 6.6 lakh functional serving 32 crore members

Over 8.5 lakh cooperatives registered; 6.6 lakh functional serving 32 crore members

Aus Open: World No. 185 Arthur Fery upsets 20th seed Cobolli

Aus Open: World No. 185 Arthur Fery upsets 20th seed Cobolli

‘Got the benefit of being an all-rounder,’ says Ayush Badoni on maiden India call-up

‘Got the benefit of being an all-rounder,’ says Ayush Badoni on maiden India call-up

AR Rahman says 'I never wished to cause pain' on the 'communal' remark controversy

AR Rahman says 'I never wished to cause pain' on the 'communal' remark controversy