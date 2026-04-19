Kajal Aggarwal says 'love you more than all the stars in the sky' as son Neil turns 4

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Actress Kajal Aggarwal compiled a sweet birthday wish for her son Neil as he celebrated his 4th birthday on Sunday.

The 'Singham' actress took to her official Instagram account and published a couple of photos from Neil's astronomical-themed birthday celebration.

Hoping that the little one's love and curiosity for the universe never fades, Kajal wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happiest 4th birthday, my darling sunshine Neil....May your love for adventure, space, planets, and this beautiful universe always shine bright. May your curiosity and magical imagination never fade. (sic)"

"May you always feel the blessings of Lord Ram and Krishna, and continue to joyfully lose yourself in their beautiful stories. May you always remain their most favourite child We love you more than all the stars in the sky," she went on to add.

Referring to her little one's love for astronomy, Kajal concluded the post saying, "P.S. You truly do justice to your name, my little astronaut...Reaching for the stars already and stealing our hearts along the way."

For those who do not know, Kajal tied the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020. The lovebirds welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on 19 April 2022.

On the professional front, Kajal is believed to play Mandodari in Nitesh Tiwari's highly ambitious "Ramayana".

The forthcoming mythological drama will also feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Backed by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and VFX studio DNEG in collaboration with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, "Ramayana" will have some noteworthy names as part of its crew, including Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, and 'Mad Max: Fury Road' fame stunt director Guy Norris, along with Terry Notary known for "Avengers", and "Planet of the Apes".

--IANS

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