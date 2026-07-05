July 05, 2026 12:16 PM हिंदी

Kajal Aggarwal on corruption in FSSAI: This definitely does put nation's health at risk

Kajal Aggarwal on corruption in FSSAI: This definitely does put nation's health at risk

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘The India Story’, has spoken up on the corruption in the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The FSSAI has been under public scrutiny for flouting safety norms, and granting food safety certificates to sub par products of late putting the nation’s health at risk.

The actress spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and shared her opinion on India’s food safety.

The actress told IANS, “So it is a sad reality. Even I have heard of these things, and bad practices, and a lot of things going wrong. This definitely does put the nation's health at risk. Especially, considering that we have the youngest population here, and we have so many young adults and children in our nation who need to be fed. They need to be catered to health and immunity needs to happen. We do not live in the best of sanitation conditions. So, that is another risk. That we are dealing with at any given point of time”.

She further mentioned, “There is pollution, there are stress factors. It is all a mixed bag. So, it is definitely not the easiest of environments for us to navigate. But, there are people like Tukaram Munde, the newly elected FDA Commissioner. He governs the entire food channels, and he has carried out more than 700 raids in 22 days of his posting”.

“So there are genuine people, there are honest people, who are actually fighting the good fight. And, I just hope that People's conscience really evolves through the course of our film”, she added.

‘The India Story’ is produced by Swati Vinayak Saindane, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saindane, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi. The film is set to release in cinemas on July 24, 2026.

--IANS

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