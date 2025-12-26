December 26, 2025 11:05 PM हिंदी

Kajal Aggarwal is entering 2026 with hope, excitement, & an 'open heart'

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) It is that time of the year when we all tend to reflect on the year gone by and make plans for the year coming. Actress Kajal Aggarwal was also seen doing something similar in her latest social media post.

The 'Hey Sinamika' actress revealed that she plans to enter 2026 with hope, excitement, and an 'open heart'.

Expressing her gratitude for 2025, Kajal wrote on her IG, "So much gratitude for a fabulous year gone by, and stepping into 2026 with hope, excitement, and an open heart...(sic)".

Kajal's post also included some snippets from the last month of 2025.

From celebrating birthdays to son Neil's annual day, to traveling with loved ones, December was full of excitement for Kajal.

"December has been deeply fulfilling- family, love, connection and reconnection, milestone birthdays of the people who matter most, celebrations, Neil’s annual day concert, laughter, tears, amazing work and signed even more exciting new projects, along with some truly beautiful travel. My heart feels full and grounded. Truly blessed to end the year this way," she added.

Kajal was recently on a fun getaway to Australia with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu.

She treated the netizens with a couple of glimpses of her enchanting experience at the Field of Light and shared how the landscapes of Uluru (Ayers Rock) and Kata Tjuta moved her and her husband.

Calling standing before Uluru as almost spiritual, Kajal appreciated the monolith’s calm, ancient presence that encourages one to slow down and take in the surroundings.

“Standing before Uluru felt almost spiritual… this immense, ancient monolith rising out of the desert with such dignity and calm. There’s a stillness here that makes you slow down instinctively, breathe deeper, and take in the world with softer eyes. And then Kata Tjuta - mysterious, majestic, sculpted by time. Felt like walking through a grand natural cathedral. Every curve, every shade of red and gold, felt alive,” she wrote.

--IANS

pm/

