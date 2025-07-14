Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: Pilgrims share 'spiritually fulfilling' experiences

Gangtok, 14 July (IANS) The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via the Nathu La route is receiving widespread praise for its arrangements and execution, being recognised as a spiritually enriching experience by both pilgrims and officials.

Rajendra Chettri, Chief Executive Officer of the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC), termed the ongoing Yatra a resounding success, citing highly positive feedback from pilgrims.

Chettri informed that the fourth batch has completed the sacred Yatra and is en route to Lhasa. Meanwhile, the fifth batch is currently stationed at Sherathang, preparing for the crossover into Tibet.

The SDTC CEO said that he will visit Nathu La on Monday to personally oversee arrangements for the fifth batch's movement into the Tibetan side.

"The Yatris are extremely happy with the facilities provided by STDC," Chettri shared, adding that "at any given point, two batches remain in the Tibetan region, one entering and one returning."

He noted that apart from the first group, which had 36 pilgrims, most batches consist of 45-48 Yatris and are accompanied by two Liaison Officers deputed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The final batch will depart on August 7, cross into Tibet on August 12, and return to India by August 23, and all pilgrims are expected to head home by August 24.

Highlighting the progress since the last Yatra held in 2019, Chettri stated that the arrangements have improved significantly, particularly in terms of hygiene and accommodation.

Stressing the cooperation with China for the Yatra, he said, "Even the Chinese authorities have been welcoming and supportive this year."

Pilgrims, too, describe the journey as deeply transformative. They also expressed their gratitude to the administration and the concerned authorities who made the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage possible.

A female pilgrim, who undertook the Yatra with her husband, shared her emotional experience, stating, "It is by the grace of God that we were chosen for this Yatra. Everything was managed so well that at no point did we feel any discomfort. The welcome was overwhelming as Yogi ji himself greeted us and offered gifts, marking a divine start to our journey."

Describing the Yatra to Mount Kailash as "deeply spiritual," she said, "Even now, I get goosebumps recalling the moment. I am grateful to everyone, the Indian and Chinese authorities, and the thousands working behind the scenes. Our journey was not only smooth but truly divine."

Ravi Verma, a pilgrim from Pune, called the experience both physically and spiritually uplifting.

"Despite the long trek and the high altitude, I didn't feel any of my usual knee or muscle pains. That itself felt miraculous," he said.

He detailed his journey through Yamadwar, Deraphuk, and Dolma Pass, one of the toughest segments of the Yatra.

"Even Dolma Pass, with its low oxygen and steep climb, felt safe and manageable. Collecting water from Gaurikund was a special moment," he said.

Verma also shared that his parents completed the Yatra on foot in 1997, walking nearly 500 kilometres. "Their commitment inspired me. While I covered only 40 kilometres, the experience was equally divine. I believe all my success in life is a blessing from Mount Kailash."

Another pilgrim, Devendra Tiwari from Bhopal, described the Yatra as smooth and fulfilling. He commended the discipline of fellow pilgrims and thanked the Government of India, MEA, ITBP, and STDC for their coordination.

"Not even rain or clouds came in our way. We completed darshan and puja peacefully. I truly feel blessed," he said.

