Kailash Kher celebrates Guru Purnima & his birthday by hosting the 9th edition of 'Nayii Udaan'

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Acclaimed singer Kailash Kher marked both Guru Purnima and his birthday by hosting the 9th edition of "Nayii Udaan" —an initiative to uplift emerging artists.

Talking about celebrating his birthday in a special way, Kher said, ”For me, birthdays are not about celebration—they're about contribution. Nayii Udaan is my way of honouring the sacred bond of Guru-Shishya Parampara—a tradition that has shaped not just music, but life itself, this year’s edition beautifully echoes its spirit."

Sharing his views on "Nayii Udaan", the Padma Shree singer added, "It's a platform where the real talent is not just discovered, but nurtured with sincerity, love, and guidance. This is my commitment to every unheard voice and every unseen dream.”

Organized at St. Andrew’s Auditorium, the evening was graced by Anup Jalota, Gayatri Asokan, Devangana Chauhan, Ameet Satam, and Sakil Mohmmad, along with others.

Celebrating Guru Purnima, this year's theme was Guru-Shishya Parampara.

During the evening, former mentees of Kher came to the stage. They not only entertained with their powerful performances but also mentored the next wave of talent, taking the Guru-Shishya Parampar forward.

Mentors artists for this year - Amit Gupta, Priyani Vani Pandit, Abhas Joshi, Hriday Gattani, and Purusharth Jain were paired with 10 exceptional singers, selected from more than 200 nationwide applicants.

These submissions were received by the Nayii Udaan team through a first-of-its-kind digital talent hunt organized on social media.

Presented by Kailash Kher and Kailasa Entertainment, in association with Kailasa Records, KKALA (Kailash Kher Academy for Learning Art), and the Kailash Kher Foundation, "Nayii Udaan" opened its doors to the public for the first time through BookMyShow.

It might be interesting to know that Kher himself left home at the tender age of 14 in search of a guru, or an institution to further his musical training. This led him to a journey of years of classical and folk music study.

--IANS

pm/