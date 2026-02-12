'Kaattuchembakam' from Tovino Thomas-starrer ‘Pallichattambi’ released!

Chennai, Feb 12 (IANS) The makers of director Dijo Jose Antony's upcoming big budget Malayalam action entertainer, 'Pallichattambi', featuring actor Tovino Thomas in the lead, on Wednesday released 'Kaattuchembakam', the first single from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his X timeline, Tovino Thomas shared the link to the first single and wrote, "When love bloomed! #Kaattuchembakam from #Pallichattambi VIDEO PLAYING NOW. A @jakes_bejoy musical.@ttovino @jakes_bejoy @11Lohar @DijoJoseAntony. #worldwidefilm. Worldwide release on April 9, 2026."

The romantic number, which has been picturised on Tovino Thomas and Kayadu Lohar, has been set to tune by Jakes Bejoy. The melodious number has lyrics by Kaithapram and has been rendered by Vishal Mishra and Aavani Malhar.

It may be recalled that the director of the film had only recently announced that the unit had wrapped up shooting for the film.

Taking to his Instagram page to post pictures of the places they had shot at, the director wrote, "From the first shot in Thodupuzha, to the final patch shoot across states, the long road of #Pallichattambi comes to an end today. A beautiful journey of hard work finally crosses the finish line. See you in theatres on April 09, 2026. Love from Team Pallichattambi. #PallichattambiMovie #April09_2026 #DijoJoseAntony."

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs.

The makers recently released the first look poster of actress Kayadu Lohar in the film.

For the unaware, Kayadu Lohar, who shot to fame with her fine performance in the Tamil blockbuster film 'Dragon', plays the female lead in this film along with Tovino Thomas.

Actor Tovino Thomas, who took to his Instagram page to share the first look poster of Kayadu Lohar in the film, wrote, "And then, there was love... Love for a character, for a world, and for the soul of Pallichattambi! Worldwide release on April 9, 2026. #PallichattambiMovie #April09_2026 #DijoJoseAntony #TovinoThomas#KayaduLohar JakesBejoy."

The makers of the film have already announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on April 9 this year.

Produced under the banners of World Wide Films and C Qube Bros Entertainments, 'Pallichattambi' will seek to present actor Tovino Thomas in a never-before-seen look. Sources close to the unit of the film have disclosed that the story of the film is set in the 1950s–60s period.

The film is being produced by Noufal and Brijeesh under the World Wide Films banner, along with Chanukya Chaithanya Charan under the C Qube Bros Entertainments banner. The film is being released in five languages, including Malayalam.

The cast, apart from Tovino and Kayadu Lohar, will also include Vijayaraghavan, Sudheer Karamana, Baburaj, Vinod Kedamangalam, Prashanth Alexander, and several other prominent actors.

On the technical front, the film's script has been penned by S Suresh Babu.Its cinematography has been handled by Tijo Tomy, while its music has been composed by Mollywood’s music sensation Jakes Bejoy. Editing is by Sreejith Sarang, and production design is by Dileep Nath.

Meghasyam and Thanzeer have served as the associate producers of the film, which has its costumes designed by Manjusha Radhakrishnan.

Renit Raj and Kiran Raphael have worked as the chief associate directors in this film, the sound design of which is by Sync Cinema. Art direction for the film is by Rajesh Menon and casting is by Binoy Nambala.

--IANS

mkr/