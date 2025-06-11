June 11, 2025 12:02 AM हिंदी

Jyotica Tangri reveals how she came up with the name ‘Heart Wali Baaji’ for her song

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Singer Jyotica Tangri collaborated with Prince Narula for the romantic number, “Heart Wali Baaji.”

Talking exclusively to IANS, Jyotica revealed what made her come up with the title of the drama.

Speaking to IANS, the singer said, "I have written the entire song in one go, and I have composed it in a single go as well. This song is really close to my heart. Towards the end of the song, there is a very beautiful couplet- in matters of heart, decisions should be taken by heart and not by order. So, I found the concept really interesting and thought we should name the song Heart Wali Baaji."

When asked if she takes her decisions from the heart, she revealed that she ends up taking most of her decisions from her heart. However, Jyotica added that she is trying these days to also consider other aspects while making the decisions.

Sharing his views on the romantic number, Narula shared that “Heart Wali Baaji” is not just another love song but a refreshing take on modern-day emotions.

He said, “This track has energy. When Jyotica sent me the scratch, I was vibing in 10 seconds flat. ‘Heart Wali Baaji’ isn’t your typical love song; it’s flirtatious, cheeky, and kind of addictive. I had a blast lending my vocals and being part of the video. Expect attitude, love, and major couple-goal energy.”

Sharing the song with the netizens on Friday, both Prince and Jyotica wrote on social media, “Sharing my favourite part from the song, Prince just smashed it jitthe pohch gaya jatt othhe vaakayi koi pohchda ae ghatt, what a performer, and singer #HeartwaliBaaji #jyoticatangri #PrinceNarula #JyoticaXPrince #Igmor #SumitBaruah.”

Jyotica has hits such as "Pallo Latke", "Mungda", "Ishq De Fanniyar", and "O Meri Laila" to her credit.

