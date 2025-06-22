Manoj Bajpayee says 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' 'shaped Indian cult cinema' as the film turns 13

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Anurag Kashyap's 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' enjoys a special place in the hearts of movie lovers, who are often seen reiterating the iconic dialogues from the gangster drama even 13 years after its release.

Protagonist Manoj Bajpayee took to his Instagram account on Sunday, and dropped a video compilation of his powerful scenes from 'Gangs Of Wasseypur'.

Commemorating the special milestone, Bajpayee said that the film ended up shaping the Indian cult cinema forever.

"Hazraat, Hazraat, Hazraat! 13 years ago, Wasseypur redefined Indian cinema. A saga of coal, crime, and cult dialogues that still echo across screens and streets. More than a project, this became a moment in history, one that shaped Indian cult cinema forever. #13YearsOfGOW #GangsOfWasseypur," the caption said.

Joining Bajpayee, the powerful project boasts a stellar cast with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadda, Jaideep Ahlawat, Huma Qureshi, Piyush Mishra and Tigmanshu Dhulia, along with others.

Spanning over 68 years from 1941 to 2009, 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' revolves around the coal mafia (Mafia Raj) of Dhanbad, and the everlasting power struggles, politics, and vengeance between the top crime families.

While the initial part of the film reached the audience on June 22, 2012, the second installment received a theatrical release on August 8, 2012.

Along with critical acclaim, both parts also turned out to be a massive box office success. Not just that, the series has also gained a large cult following over the years.

Up next, the 56-year-old actor will be seen in the third season of the hit show 'The Family Man'.

The shoot for the drama was wrapped up back in December last year.

'The Family Man' talks about Srikant Tiwari (Bajpayee) -- a middle-class man who secretly works as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency.

