Jyoti Surekha to lead 16-member strong Indian squad for Archery WC Stage 2

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) India will field a strong 16-member squad led by experienced archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Deepika Kumari at the Archery World Cup 2026 Stage 2. This event begins in Shanghai on Tuesday.

The second leg of the four-stage World Cup circuit will feature over 300 archers from 44 countries, all competing for vital qualification spots for the season-ending World Cup Final in Saltillo later this year.

India heads into the Shanghai leg trying to improve on a modest start to the season, having secured just one medal at Stage 1 in Puebla, where the women’s compound trio of Jyothi, Madhura Dhamangaonkar, and Pragati won gold.

The same squad, chosen through national trials in Kolkata in February, will compete in Shanghai, a location that holds good memories for the Indian team. Last year, India achieved a seven-medal haul, including two golds. Madhura was the standout performer, winning individual gold and a mixed team bronze with Abhishek Verma, while the women’s compound team earned silver.

India’s men’s compound team, which won gold in Shanghai last year, returns with a solid lineup that includes Kushal Dalal, former world champion Ojas Deotale, Sahil Jadhav, and Abhishek Verma, bringing depth and experience.

In the recurve events, Deepika Kumari will once again be the focal point, aiming to add to her impressive total of 38 World Cup medals. The four-time Olympian had won an individual bronze in Shanghai last year and will be eager to improve this time. The men’s recurve challenge will be led by Olympians Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai, along with promising young talents.

The competition will run from May 5 to 10. The finals, set for May 9 (compound) and May 10 (recurve), will be streamed live in India on Archery+, but there will be no television broadcast.

--IANS

hs/