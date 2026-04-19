Justin Bieber joined on stage by Billie Eilish, SZA during Coachella 2nd weekend headline set

Los Angeles, April 19 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber, who performed at the Coachella weekend came fully prepared. He brought out the big guns during his headlining set, tapping Sexyy Red, Billie Eilish and SZA as he took a trip down memory lane through his discography.

He began by running through the lot of the “Swag” songs that dominated his weekend one set, including ‘Go Baby’ and ‘All I Can Take’, reports ‘Variety’.

But it’s when he transitioned into the previous YouTube section, the moment where he scrolled the site to revisit old songs, that he kicked it into full gear, enlisting super fan Billie Eilish to come up on stage with the singer for his single ‘One Less Lonely Girl’.

As per ‘Variety’, Eilish crawled up the stage and sat on a chair as Bieber sang the song to her midway through his Coachella set.

Eilish has consistently credited Bieber as an inspiration, meeting at Coachella in 2019 and subsequently collaborating on the remix to her song ‘Bad Guy’.

SZA was the closing guest artist, popping up to sing ‘Snooze’ with Bieber. They previously connected to perform the song last year at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium as part of her co-headlining tour with Kendrick Lamar.

Justin Bieber closed out Coachella weekend two with a retrospective of his pair of ‘Swag’ albums, which took up the majority of the set. He also brought out a few other guest artistes during the show, including Sexyy Red on ‘Sweet Spot’ and Big Sean for ‘As Long As You Love Me’ and ‘No Pressure’.

Last weekend, he introduced the standout YouTube segment by running through clips and singing along to them, reminiscing about his early days along with the Coachella audience. This Saturday night, he pulled up old clips of him singing along to early age covers of him performing Justin Timberlake’s ‘Cry Me a River’. It was mostly a nostalgic affair, traipsing through memes and early viral videos.

--IANS

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