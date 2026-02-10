'Just theatrics': Political leaders question Pakistan’s U-turn on India T20 World Cup match

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) The decision by Pakistan to withdraw its boycott and confirm participation in the high-profile T20 World Cup clash against India has triggered sharp political reactions in India, with leaders across party lines weighing in on the controversy and its wider implications for sports and diplomacy.

Congress MP, Imran Masood launched a scathing attack, questioning the morality of engaging with Pakistan on the cricket field. Reacting to the development, Masood said, “Their hands are stained with the vermilion of our sisters; they wiped away our sisters’ sindoor. Don’t you feel ashamed playing with them?” His remarks reflected strong emotional opposition, linking sporting ties to broader political and security concerns.

Another Congress leader, MP Sukhdeo Bhagat, took a more measured but critical stance, saying such situations were not unprecedented and ultimately damaged the spirit of the game.

“This is nothing new. Such things have happened before as well. Ultimately, it harms the game. Unless firm action is taken in such cases…” Bhagat said, indicating that recurring uncertainty and politicisation of cricket fixtures undermine sporting integrity.

Meanwhile, BJP Minister Dilip Jaiswal downplayed the earlier boycott threat, describing it as largely symbolic. “Even earlier, it was quite likely that all this was just theatrics. The way such an atmosphere is being created in the game is not right. Well, better late than never, and it will be good in the end,” Jaiswal remarked, welcoming Pakistan’s decision to stick to the tournament schedule.

The political reactions came after the International Cricket Council (ICC) late on Monday night confirmed that Pakistan would honour its commitment to play all its scheduled matches in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. This includes the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash slated to be held in Colombo on February 15.

In an official statement, the ICC said that discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) were part of a broader engagement aimed at protecting the interests of the sport. “The dialogue between ICC and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took place as part of a broader engagement, with both parties recognising the need for constructive dealings and being united, committed and purposeful in their aspirations to serve the best interests of the game with integrity, neutrality and cooperation,” the ICC said.

The India-Pakistan match is considered one of the biggest attractions of the T20 World Cup, drawing massive global viewership and commercial interest. While cricketing authorities have stressed keeping politics separate from sports, reactions from political leaders underline how deeply intertwined the two remain.

--IANS

rs/dpb