Julia Roberts pooch passes away, ex-husband Daniel Moder consoles the actress

Los Angeles, May 17 (IANS) Hollywood actress Julia Roberts has suffered a heartbreaking loss on a personal front. The ‘Erin Brockovich’ star recently shared the news of her family dog Myrtle's passing in a touching Instagram post.

The 57 year old ‘Pretty Woman’ star was often spotted with the rescue pooch she adopted in 2006, posted an outdoor snap of Myrtle, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

In the caption for her 12.8 million followers, she wrote, "Our Myrtle. A Legend. 2006-2025," followed by a crown emoji. Her husband Daniel Moder, whom she married in 2002, also paid a heartfelt tribute to their cherished pet. He posted a picture of Myrtle and wrote, "The definition of Fierce Loyalty, even if she bit the pizza man once. RIP Myrtle Von Mertzenberger”.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the much-loved canine was no stranger to the limelight, having appeared alongside Roberts in her Chopard Loves Cinema campaign in 2023.

As a global ambassador for the luxury jewellery brand, Julia participated in a 12-episode digital series for the campaign, offering a closer look at her Hollywood life. Directed by James Gray, the mini short films featured a scene where Myrtle is seen jumping up next to the actress on set. Julia and Myrtle's close bond was also seen in sweet behind-the-scenes moments too. As it was said Julia would 'interrupt her script rehearsal to cuddle her dog that jumps on her lap'.

Fans rushed to the comment sections of Julia and Daniel's posts to share their heartfelt sympathies. One user commented, "Oh no. So sorry for your loss! She was a star in Chopard Loves Cinema! I'm sure she had the best life with your family. Rest easy Myrtle!" Another shared, "Myrtle, may you take the wonder and acclaim you lived with to the rainbow bridge. You are indelibly etched in hearts forever”.

A heartbroken fan expressed, "Heartbroken. I love you all”. Julia Roberts has been an avid supporter of animal welfare.

