Julia Roberts confirms talking to makers for ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ sequel

Los Angeles, Sep 19 (IANS) Hollywood star Julia Roberts has been in talks about possibly starring in a sequel to ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’.

The actress recently confirmed her involvement in the discussions stages with the makers, reports ‘Variety’.

She told ‘Variety’, “They’re talking to me”. the Luca Guadagnino-directed psychological thriller also stars Andrew Garfield, Ayo Edebiri and Chloe Sevigny. Luca Guadagnino chimed in that he would direct Roberts in a ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ sequel “in a second”.

News broke in July that a ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ sequel was in early development, with ‘Past Lives’ and ‘Materialists’ filmmaker Celine Song attached to pen a screenplay for the project, though she was not in talks to direct.

As per ‘Variety’, the development news came shortly after Dermot Mulroney, who starred in the 1997 original alongside Roberts, teased to the New York Post that “there is talk of a sequel”.

‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ starred Julia Roberts as food critic Julianne Potter, who discovers that her longtime friend Michael O’Neal (played by Mulroney), with whom she once made a vow to marry if they were still single at 28, is getting married.

Realizing that she’s in love with Michael, Julianne plans to sabotage the ceremony. Cameron Diaz and Rupert Everett also starred in the rom-com. The 1997 original earned $127 million in North America and ranked as the ninth-highest-grossing domestic release of that year.

The film also earned three Golden Globe nominations and. On the horizon, Roberts stars in ‘After the Hunt’ as Alma Olsson, a college professor who gets caught in the middle of a sexual abuse accusation involving one of her students and a colleague. The film premieres in theaters October 10, 2025.

