Juhi Parmar's 'little one' plans her birthday party; actress calls it as her 'greatest blessing'

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Television actress Juhi Parmar turned a year older recently and has expressed gratitude for all the love and warmth she was showered upon by fans and loved ones.

The actress shared an umpteen number of photos straight from her fun-filled birthday celebration. In the photos, Juhi captioned it as, “‘THIS WAS THE BEST BIRTHDAY EVER.’ Every year I wait to hear my daughter say this to me... and this time it was me feeling and saying so. My little one planned my day with so much love, care and attention to every tiny detail, and my heart has never felt so full. There is no feeling greater than watching your child celebrate ‘YOU’."

She added, "To be celebrated by your child, to feel that pure, selfless love, is the greatest blessing of all. With my parents by my side, my daughter holding my hand, and love surrounding me, I couldn’t have asked for anything more. Grateful beyond words. Thank you, God, for showering me with the most beautiful blessings of life. #blessed #family #love #togetherness #birthday.”

In the photos shared by Juhi, the birthday girl is seen wearing a birthday sash, with her parents affectionately kissing her on her cheek. Her young daughter Samaira is also seen holding her mother’s hands while posing with her mother. Juhi has always exclaimed how close she is to her daughter, especially now that she is a single parent. Juhi is often seen sharing dance videos with Samaira.

The mother-daughter duo are also seen taking trips to different destinations each year to spend some quality time and also bond better. A few months ago, Juhi had taken to her social media account, where she and her daughter twinned in white T-shirts and jeans and were seen recreating the “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai…” hook step with the song tune of “Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana” playing in the background.

She captioned the post as, “She was once the little hand in mine. Now she’s the one I laugh with, confide in, and walk beside as my best friend. My Ginni, the journey from mother and daughter to best friends has been nothing short of bliss. What a blessing it is to grow into friendship with your own child. “Wishing you all a happy Sunday with your loved ones. Keep loving and keep creating wonderful memories.”

For the uninitiated, Juhi married actor Sachin Shroff in February 2009 in Jaipur. The couple welcomed their daughter, Samairra, in January 2013, but in 2018 the couple went separate ways, officially filing for a divorce.

On the professional front, Juhi had debuted in the Hindi television space with the series Woh. She was then seen in Choodiyan, followed by Yeh Jeevan Hai, and the first season of Rishtey.

It was in the year 2002 when Juhi got the major spotlight with “Kumkum- Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan”, where she starred alongside Hussain Kuwajerwala. Her character as Kumkum went on to become one of the most famous characters of Indian television.

Juhi then also went on to win the reality show Bigg Boss season 14.

