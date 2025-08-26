Juhi Parmar reflects on the reality of dowry deaths in a time when we talk about women empowerment

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Renowned television actress Juhi Parmar, who is a part of the show "Kahaani har Ghar ki," reflected on the reality of dowry deaths in today's time, when there is so much talk about women's empowerment.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, the 'Kumkum' actress was asked, "Recently, there was a tragic dowry death case. What are your thoughts, especially in the context of your show, which talks about women's empowerment?"

Speaking to IANS, Juhi said: "It is heartbreaking that such incidents are still happening today. Sadly, this is not the first time. Every such tragedy reminds us that change has not fully happened yet, and that we need it urgently."

"That is why we are doing this show—to try and bring a shift in people’s mindset and in their lives. We cannot undo what has already happened, but hopefully, in the future, such incidents can be prevented," she said.

For the unaware, Nikki Bhati, a resident of Greater Noida, was recently set ablaze by her in-laws over dowry. She was beaten, dragged, and burned by her husband and in-laws. Nikki succumbed to her injuries within hours at a hospital in Delhi.

Her sister Kanchan, who is also married in the same household, managed to partially video-record the horrific incident before passing out due to the beating she received herself.

Nikki's six-year-old son stated in front of the media: “Meri mumma ke upar kuch dala, fir unko chanta mara, fir lighter se aag laga di (They poured something on my mother; slapped her and then set her ablaze with a lighter)."

Nikki's husband Vipin Bhati has been arrested by the police.

Coming to her professional commitments, Juhi revealed what made her decide to be a part of the show "Kahaani har Ghar ki".

She said: "I had been wanting to do a show like this for a very long time. Honestly, I didn’t even know that such a show could be made. Everything I had in mind about what I wanted to do is exactly what I am doing here. I just didn’t know how it would take shape. And then, Ishwar showed me the way in the form of this show."

--IANS

pm/