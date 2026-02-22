February 22, 2026 11:02 AM हिंदी

Juhi Chawla wishes daughter Jahnavi on her birthday, plants 1000 trees

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Bollywood star Juhi Chawla on Sunday penned a heartfelt birthday note for her daughter Jahnavi and also marked the occasion with a meaningful ‘go-green gesture.’

Taking to her social media account, Juhi shared a picture with her daughter and husband and wrote: “A 1,000 trees for my little Jahnavi @jahnavi_mehta … Keep on smiling. Keep on shining. Love you. May God Bless You. Happy Haaapppyyy Haaapppyyy Birthdayy!! blessings.”

In the picture, Jahnavi is seen dressed in a light blue graduation robe, holding a bouquet of flowers, while Juhi and her husband Jai Mehta are seen standing beside her, smiling proudly.

For the uninitiated, Juhi married industrialist Jai Mehta in 1995. The two reportedly met through mutual friends and eventually fell in love. Juhi has often revealed how Jai tried hard to win her over. Jai stood by Juhi during a difficult phase in her life after the loss of her mother. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony and ever since then have maintained a low-profile.

They are parents to two children, daughter Jahnavi Mehta and son Arjun Mehta. Jahnavi has largely stayed away from the media glare and is focused on her academics. Similar to his sister, Arjun also keeps a low public profile as he continues his studies.

On the professional front, Juhi was crowned Miss India in 1984. She ventured into Bollywood and made her acting debut with ‘Sultanat’ in 1986 but rose to fame with ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ in 1988 where she was paired opposite Aamir Khan.

Over the years, she has delivered several successful films like ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’, ‘Darr’, ‘Yes Boss’, ‘Ishq’ and ‘Duplicate’, featuring in over 80 Hindi films. Apart from acting, Juhi is also actively involved in business and environmental activities.

–IANS

rd/

