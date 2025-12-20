December 20, 2025 9:32 AM हिंदी

Jugal Hansraj has ‘activated’ his festive mode, sends out Christmas cheer

Jugal Hansraj has ‘activated’ his festive mode, sends out Christmas cheer

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Jugal Hansraj has officially slipped into festive spirit as he shared a cheerful update, declaring his “festive mode” activated.

Taking to Instagram, the actor with the expressive brown eyes, shared a picture of himself looking every-inch dapper in a suit.

In the caption, Jugal, who was known for his boy-next-door appeal, wrote: “Festive mode : activated. Happy Holidays.”

The 53-year-old actor started his career as a child actor in Shekhar Kapur's Masoom,which was about a 9-year-old boy whose stepmother is not willing to accept him into the family because he is born from her husband's infidelity. It was based on Man, Woman and Child, a novel by Erich Segal. He continued his career as a child actor in films like Karma and Sultanat.

He made his acting debut as an adult in Aa Gale Lag Jaa. He then featured in Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 2000 blockbuster Mohabbatein, which turned out to be his breakthrough film. He was also seen in films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Salaam Namaste.

Jugal composed the tune of the title song for Karan Johar’s first film “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.” He served as writer and director for the animated film Roadside Romeo.

His second film as a director was the romantic comedy Pyaar Impossible which released in January 2010. It starred Priyanka Chopra and Uday Chopra. Jugal became a published author in 2017 with his maiden novel for children titled "Cross Connection: The Big Circus Adventure".

His latest work includes Nadaaniyan, a teen romantic comedy film directed by Shauna Gautam. The film stars Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj.

It tells the story of a privileged South Delhi school girl who gets a boyfriend-for-hire to get back at her family and classmates.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Indi Lime export to Oman showcases early gains of CEPA

Indi Lime export to Oman showcases early gains of CEPA: Govt

Jugal Hansraj has ‘activated’ his festive mode, sends out Christmas cheer

Jugal Hansraj has ‘activated’ his festive mode, sends out Christmas cheer

Very important alliance: Rubio affirms strong US-Colombia relations

Very important alliance: Rubio affirms strong US-Colombia relations

Isha Koppikar turns the train into a dance floor with daughter

Isha Koppikar turns the train into a dance floor with daughter

Maanvi Gagroo questions society: "Why are men not judged for peeing on the road"

Maanvi Gagroo questions society: "Why are men not judged for peeing on the road?"

Sparsh Shrivastava, says working with Naga Chaitanya is ‘pure magic’

Sparsh Shrivastava, says working with Naga Chaitanya is ‘pure magic’

Nia Sharma: I'm okay to walk the red carpets without make-up now

Nia Sharma: I'm okay to walk the red carpets without make-up now

Four Pakistani-origin men charged in $41 million US market fraud

Four Pakistani-origin men charged in $41 million US market fraud

Rubio defends visa curbs, vows tougher vetting

Rubio defends visa curbs, vows tougher vetting

King Charles to witness Gurinder Chadha's 'Christmas Karma' this Christmas

King Charles to witness Gurinder Chadha's 'Christmas Karma' this Christmas