Jugal Hansraj has ‘activated’ his festive mode, sends out Christmas cheer

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Jugal Hansraj has officially slipped into festive spirit as he shared a cheerful update, declaring his “festive mode” activated.

Taking to Instagram, the actor with the expressive brown eyes, shared a picture of himself looking every-inch dapper in a suit.

In the caption, Jugal, who was known for his boy-next-door appeal, wrote: “Festive mode : activated. Happy Holidays.”

The 53-year-old actor started his career as a child actor in Shekhar Kapur's Masoom,which was about a 9-year-old boy whose stepmother is not willing to accept him into the family because he is born from her husband's infidelity. It was based on Man, Woman and Child, a novel by Erich Segal. He continued his career as a child actor in films like Karma and Sultanat.

He made his acting debut as an adult in Aa Gale Lag Jaa. He then featured in Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 2000 blockbuster Mohabbatein, which turned out to be his breakthrough film. He was also seen in films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Salaam Namaste.

Jugal composed the tune of the title song for Karan Johar’s first film “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.” He served as writer and director for the animated film Roadside Romeo.

His second film as a director was the romantic comedy Pyaar Impossible which released in January 2010. It starred Priyanka Chopra and Uday Chopra. Jugal became a published author in 2017 with his maiden novel for children titled "Cross Connection: The Big Circus Adventure".

His latest work includes Nadaaniyan, a teen romantic comedy film directed by Shauna Gautam. The film stars Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj.

It tells the story of a privileged South Delhi school girl who gets a boyfriend-for-hire to get back at her family and classmates.

--IANS

dc/