August 13, 2025 10:39 PM हिंदी

Jr Men's Hockey Nationals: Kerala, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh win in Div ‘C’; Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Delhi rule in Div 'B'

Kerala, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh win in Division ‘C’; Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Delhi rule in Division 'B' on the second day of the 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship in Jalandhar, Punjab, on Wednesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Jalandhar, Aug 13 (IANS) Kerala Hockey, Le Puducherry Hockey, Chhattisgarh Hockey, and Goans Hockey win in Division ‘C’ while Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Uttarakhand, and Delhi emerge victorious in their Division 'B' league matches on Day 2 of the 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship here on Wednesday.

The day began with a Division 'C', Pool A match in which Kerala Hockey built on their form with a dominant 8-3 win over Telangana Hockey. Captain Muhammed Kaif (14', 57') and Adity Kumar (17', 28') scored braces while Akshay Anil (14'), Shalik K.S. (21'), Rohit Kushwaha (22'), and Arjun Krishna M L (53') also contributed with goals for Kerala Hockey. Pradeep Kodapa (3', 29') and Aggu Manoj (30') scored goals for Telangana Hockey.

The second match saw Le Puducherry Hockey defeat Tripura Hockey 4-0 in their Pool A fixture. Captain Keerthivasan (28', 59') scored a brace for the winning team, and Illamaran (24') and Madhavan (34') also struck the net for Le Puducherry Hockey.

In Pool B of Division 'C', Chhattisgarh Hockey outperformed Hockey Gujarat with a commanding scoreline of 13-0. Mohit Nayak (6', 10', 28', 30', 31', 33') was in brilliant form as he registered six goals to his name. Om Kumar Yadav (36', 55', 57'), Karan Kumar Sahu (13', 38'), Captain Anand Kumar Suryavanshi (18'), and Avinash Ekka (58') were the other goal scorers for Chhattisgarh Hockey.

In the final match of Division 'C', Goans Hockey defeated Hockey Raj 4-2 in Pool B. Krish Shyam Gaunkar (3', 47') and Tushar Sharma (23', 57') scored braces for Goans Hockey while Manvendra Gurjar (31') and Mohammad Ubaid Raza (41') scored the two goals for Hockey Raj.

In Division 'B', Hockey Chandigarh beat Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 7-2 in their Pool A match. Satnam Singh (22', 26', 28', 36', 47') showcased brilliant skill, scoring five goals for the winning side. Dheeraj (10') and Moohamed Jaeed (15') also scored for Hockey Chandigarh. Captain Rajveer Singh (49', 58') was the lone scorer for Hockey Jammu & Kashmir.

In the next fixture, Hockey Uttarakhand defeated Hockey Association of Bihar 3-1 in Division 'B'. Mahendra Singh Bisht (32', 36', 40') scored a match-winning hat-trick for the winners. Nandlal Shah (9') scored the one goal for the Hockey Association of Bihar.

In the last fixture, Delhi continued their winning form with a slim 1-0 win over Hockey Bengal in Pool B of Division 'B'. Yuvraj Singh (40') converted a penalty corner in the third quarter to win the match for Delhi.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Lokesh Kanagaraj thanks 'Coolie' star Rajinikanth for 'bringing his vision to life through him'

Lokesh Kanagaraj thanks 'Coolie' star Rajinikanth for 'bringing his vision to life through him'

Tragedy struck, but PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana gave us a way forward: Beneficiary

'Tragedy struck, but PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana gave us a way forward'

GM Karthikeyan Murali upsets Vidit Gujrathi, Vincent Keymer edges closer to maiden crown in Chennai Grandmasters 2025 in Chennai on Wednesday. Picture Credit: MGD1

Chennai Grandmasters chess: Karthikeyan upsets Vidit, Keymer edges closer to maiden crown

Brendan Fraser-starrer ‘Rental Family’ to serve as BFI London Film Festival Gala presentation

Brendan Fraser-starrer ‘Rental Family’ to serve as BFI London Film Festival Gala presentation

ICICI Bank reduces minimum average balance for new savings accounts

ICICI Bank reduces minimum average balance for new savings accounts after backlash

Shekhar Kapur says he needs a lifetime to talk about Sridevi

Shekhar Kapur says he needs a lifetime to talk about Sridevi

Haryana boys and girls sweep team titles in the 4th Sub Junior (U-15) Boys and Girls National Boxing Championships in Greater Noida on Wednesday. Photo credit: BFI

Haryana boys and girls sweep team titles in Sub-jr National Boxing Championships

Muslim women in Ayodhya stitch thousands of Tricolours; thank PM Modi, CM Yogi for empowerment

Muslim women in Ayodhya stitch thousands of Tricolours; thank PM Modi, CM Yogi for empowerment

Afghans who sought refuge in Pakistan face uncertain future: Report

Afghans who sought refuge in Pakistan face uncertain future: Report

HG Infra’s Q1 profit falls 39 pc to Rs 99.2 crore

HG Infra’s Q1 profit falls 39 pc to Rs 99.2 crore