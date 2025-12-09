Joyful song of blessing 'Sallangundaale' from Roshan, Anaswara Rajan-starrer 'Champion' released

Hyderabad, Dec 9 (IANS) The makers of director Pradeep Advaitham's sports drama 'Champion', featuring actors Roshan and Anaswara Rajan in the lead, on Tuesday released the foot-tapping number 'Sallangundaale' from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

'Sallangundaale' is basically a song of blessing, which the father of a bride delivers. In the lyrical video released, a bride is seen sitting quietly ahead of her wedding, saddened by the thought of leaving her home and village. Her father comes to comfort her, and that’s where the song begins.

As he blesses her to stay happy and peaceful, the entire family- and eventually the whole village- joins in, marking the start of the wedding celebrations.

The way each family member talks about the gifts they are offering for the wedding beautifully captures the true essence of a traditional ceremony. And the emotions that surface during the Appagintalu (the moment of giving the bride away) resonate deeply with everyone.

Mickey J Mayer shows his class again with 'Sallangundaale', which is yet another wonderful composition- filled with both emotion and celebration. This blend gives the song a refreshing charm. Chandrabose’s lyrics vividly portray every ritual and sentiment that unfolds in a wedding.

Singers Ritesh G Rao and Manisha Eerabathini lend their voices so beautifully that the song becomes a delight to listen to. Brinda Gopal Master’s choreography fits the situation and mood perfectly.

Nandamuri Kalyan Chakravarthy and Archana shine as the bride’s parents, while the lead pair Roshan and Anashwara Rajan bring vibrant energy to the song with their lively dance.

The film has triggered huge expectations as it boasts of a wonderful technical team.

National Award winning art director Thota Tharani brings the pre-Independence period to life with careful detail, while cinematographer R Madhie enhances the story with rich, engaging visuals. The film has been edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

Champion is scheduled to hit theatres on December 25, just in time for Christmas.

--IANS

mkr/