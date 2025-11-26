Journaling is where I pause and take stock, says 'Kantara Chapter 1' actress Rukmini Vasanth

Chennai, Nov 26 (IANS) Actress Rukmini Vasanth, whose powerful performance as queen Kanakavathi in director Rishab Shetty's pan Indian blockbuster 'Kantara: Chapter 1' came in for a lot of praise, says that the journals she pens offer her perspective.

Opening up about why this habit holds such meaning for her, she says, “Journaling is where I pause and take stock. I re-read my journals a lot — they offer perspective. The worries I had before Birbal, or after drama school, were so different from today — yet so potent. It reminds me that what feels overwhelming today might seem almost humorous five years later.”

Those entries, spanning different phases of her life, act like little time capsule reminders of how far she has come and how much she has grown. They track her evolution not just as an actor but as an individual moving through new experiences, learning new lessons, and embracing every shift with grace. When she flips through old pages, she often finds small insights tucked between lines — things she didn’t even realise she was processing at the time. Many of these reflections also help her stay rooted in her instincts, something she values deeply as a performer.

In fact, the actress, after the success of 'Kantara: Chapter 1' had shared interesting clips and notes she had made of her character while playing it. Taking to her Instagram page, Rukmini Vasanth had then said, "Becoming Kanakavathi" and shared a series of clips, notes, and sketches she had made while working on the film.

One of the BTS clips showed the actress learning to ride a horse, while a note she shared showed all the important traits of Kanakavathi written around her name. The actress also shared some sketches that she had made while on the sets. One of the sketches was that of actor Jayaram as the King.

Rukmini Vasanth next has two major pan-Indian projects -- 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups' with Yash, directed by Geetu Mohandas, and the highly anticipated #NTRNeel with NTR Jr, directed by Prashanth Neel -- lined up.

Rukmini’s life is unfolding at an exhilarating pace. In a world where everything moves quickly, Rukmini has found a simple, beautiful way to stay balanced — one page, one thought, one intentional moment at a time.

--IANS

mkr/