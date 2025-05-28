May 28, 2025 8:57 PM हिंदी

Joshua Jackson says he shouldn’t have brought his daughter to ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ set

Joshua Jackson says he shouldn’t have brought his daughter to ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ set

Los Angeles, May 28 (IANS) Hollywood actor Joshua Jackson is reflecting on the appearance of his daughter on the sets of Karate Kid: Legends'.

The actor believes it was "really stupid" to bring his daughter to the set of the film, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 46-year-old actor took his five-year-old daughter Juno out to Montreal, Canada, where the Sony Pictures family-action flick was shot, so she could see his brother, but the trip caused Juno to have nightmares after she watched her dad get "beat up" in a fighting scene.

The Hollywood star told ‘People’ magazine, "She came out to visit Montreal for five, six days because my brother lives up there, it was a family trip and I brought her on set the day that we were doing the fight scene. That was really dumb”.

"She did not like seeing her dad get beat up. So I don't think I'll watch it with her in the theatrical run, but within a couple years I think we'll be OK”, he added.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Joshua is excited and proud that Juno will be graduating from Transitional Kindergarten in a few weeks' time, and he is already looking ahead to their summer.

The actor said, "She graduates from school or from (Transitional Kindergarten) TK in a couple of weeks, and then we got some summer camp and we'll figure it out after that”.

Joshua has Juno with his ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith, and he previously opened up about their co-parenting relationship.

The star, who was married to Jodie between 2019 and 2023, explained that he was "getting an opportunity to experience a father’s love" in a way that he never experienced it.

During an appearance on the 'Dinner's on Me' podcast, Joshua shared, "I am surprised at how much of the experience of fatherhood is self-healing. It’s my job, shared with my ex-wife, to do everything we can to nurture you, cultivate you, and give you all the tools you need in life”.

“But man, it is not lost on me that I am getting an opportunity to experience a father’s love in a way that I never experienced it”, he added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Director Karthikeyan Mani on his film Madras Matinee: Every moment of this film will be truthful

Director Karthikeyan Mani on his film Madras Matinee: Every moment of this film will be truthful

Niyad Nellanar scheme brings lasting changes in Chhattisgarh's Chilkapalli village

Niyad Nellanar scheme brings lasting changes in Chhattisgarh's Chilkapalli village

Jennifer Lopez thinks she is too hard, on herself

Jennifer Lopez thinks she is too hard, on herself

Jeffrey Schlupp departs from Crystal Palace after eight-and-a-half-year stint. Photo credit: Crystal Palace

Jeffrey Schlupp departs from Crystal Palace after eight-and-a-half-year stint

‘Zamaana Lage’ from ‘Metro In Dino’ is the much needed melody in Bollywood, KK is dearly missed

‘Zamaana Lage’ from ‘Metro In Dino’ is the much needed melody in Bollywood, KK is dearly missed

Russian Ambassador heaps praise on PM Modi's leadership, lauds India for punishing culprits behind Pahalgam (File image)

Russian Ambassador heaps praise on PM Modi's leadership, lauds India for punishing culprits behind Pahalgam (IANS exclusive)

Pablo Sarabia to leave Wolverhampton Wanderers at end of his contract. Photo credit: Wolves/X

Pablo Sarabia to leave Wolverhampton Wanderers at end of his contract

Why Tamannaah Bhatia took an indirect dig at Virat Kohli

Why Tamannaah Bhatia took an indirect dig at Virat Kohli

Radico Khaitan withdraws ‘Trikal’ whisky; stock may see pressure (Lead)

Radico Khaitan withdraws ‘Trikal’ whisky; stock may see pressure (Lead)

Manchester City part ways with three assistant coaches as contracts end. Photo credit: Man City/X

Manchester City part ways with three assistant coaches as contracts end