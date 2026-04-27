Jonah Hill opens up on his decision to move out of Los Angeles

Los Angeles, April 27 (IANS) Hollywood actor Jonah Hill has shared that he moved out of Los Angeles three years ago to raise his family outside Hollywood.

The 42-year-old star, who recently welcomed his second child with wife Olivia Millar, opened up on his decision to quit Los Angeles for a quieter life away from the glitz and glamour, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Speaking during a live recording of the SmartLess podcast, he said, “So I live in a very small town in San Diego, and it’s amazing, and my neighbours are incredible people. And when we had our first kid, we moved out there three years ago. I wanted to leave Los Angeles and raise a family outside of Los Angeles”.

The actor has still been able to travel back and forth for work, but he's appreciated being away from the Hollywood bubble.

He added, "(My neighbours) never treat me weird or ask me about my job or anything. And my neighbour is one of my great friends, Dr. Sean, he never asked. He’s here tonight. He never bothered me or was like, ‘Oh, what’s this person like?’”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, despite being glad to have moved away, Jonah has fond memories growing up in Los Angeles around the freedom and punk rock culture.

He said, “I grew up here, Los Angeles was such a cool place to grow up in the ’90s because you could go skateboard downtown or you could sneak into a movie premiere or you could go sneak into a comedy club and see Chris Rock or something. You had access to show business stuff, but you had access to punk and skating and graffiti and all the naughty stuff. And there was no internet. It was just so awesome”.

--IANS

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