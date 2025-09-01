Jon Batiste to perform in India in November 2025

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Music composer and pianist Jon Batiste is coming to India for live performances. He is set to take the stage in Delhi-NCR on November 24, 2025 and Mumbai on November 26, 2025. This marks his first time performing in India.

Jon Batiste is a seven-time Grammy and Academy Award winning singer, songwriter and composer. His ninth studio album, ‘Big Money’, released on August 22 via Verve/Interscope, featuring collaborations with No I.D., Randy Newman and Andra Day.

Excited for his first visit to India, Jon Batiste, said, “India’s musical spirit has always inspired me. I’m beyond thrilled to finally perform in Mumbai and Delhi. This tour is about sharing joy, stories and sounds that bring us together and I can’t wait to experience that magic with all of you in India”.

‘Big Money’ caps a landmark year that included Batiste’s Super Bowl performance and the chart-topping success of his album Beethoven Blues, which spent nine weeks at Number 1 on Billboard’s Classical Albums chart.

His 2023 album, ‘World Music Radio’, earned five Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year. That same year, Batiste also earned an Academy Award nomination and Grammy win for his song ‘It Never Went Away’ from the Netflix documentary ‘American Symphony’, which follows him as he is celebrated with 11 Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year, for his 2021 studio album ‘We Are’ while navigating the return of his wife’s long-dormant cancer. His accolades also include an Academy Award for Pixar’s Soul and a seven-year tenure as bandleader and musical director of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, said, “At BookMyShow Live, we’re opening new doors for Indian audiences by bringing the world’s most iconic artists to our stages and shaping India’s place in the global live entertainment story. Jon Batiste’s music speaks a universal language and his India debut is both a cultural milestone and a rare, moving experience for fans in the country”.

The shows are produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.

--IANS

aa/