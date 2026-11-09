November 09, 2026 12:16 PM हिंदी

Joju George's 'Paripadi' makers reveal Aishwarya Chandran's character in film

Joju George's 'Paripadi' makers reveal Aishwarya Chandran's character in film (Photo:Paripadi/Instagram)

Chennai, Nov 9 (IANS) The makers of popular Malayalam actor and director Joju George's eagerly awaited upcoming film 'Paripadi' on Monday revealed the character that actress Aishwarya Chandran plays in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The makers of the film, using the official handle of the film on Instagram, disclosed that actress Aishwarya Chandran plays a character called Gayathri in the film.

They said, "Revealing 100 Characters Of PARIPADI. Character No-4.Aishwarya Chandran as Gayathri. #PARIPADI. Written and Directed by JOJU GEORGE. In Theatres From December 2026 !!!"

Already, the makers have revealed that actor Ajayan Adat plays a character called Suku in the film. Interestingly, Ajayan Adat is also handling the film's sound design.

It was in April this year that the makers had officially announced the title of the film as Paripadi.

Joju George, who had shared the title poster of the film on his social media handles, had then said, "My Next (folded hands image) #paripadi. Written and Directed by JOJU GEORGE. @paripadimovie @jojugeorgeactorofficial #rajeevravi @venukunnappilly @kavyafilmcompany @itsyuvan @anbariv_action_director. THANK YOU Venuchettan , Rajeevettan, Yuvan Sir, Anbarivmaster and all my cast & crew."

The film, which has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs, has music by Tamil music director Yuvan Shankar Raja, the younger son of Ilaiyaraaja, and cinematography by Rajeev Ravi.

Produced by Venu Kunnappilly on behalf of Kavya Film Company, 'Paripadi' has editing by Manu Antony and stunt choreography by National Award winning stunt choreographer duo Anbariv.

Production design is being handled by Sabu Mohan. Make up for the film is by N G Roshan while costumes have been designed by Melwy J.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs as 'Pani', Joju George's first film as a director, had gone on to emerge a huge superhit. It received critical acclaim not just in Kerala but also in Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

mkr/

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