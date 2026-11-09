Priyanka Chopra gets trolled for eating non-veg during Diwali

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas found herself on the receiving end of social media criticism after she shared glimpses of her Diwali celebrations in Los Angeles.

Netizens immediately questioned the presence of non-vegetarian food at her festive gathering. Priyanka had earlier taken to her social media account to share a series of pictures from her Diwali celebrations at her home in the US, that incorporated the vibe, decor, themselves and food.

In a picture, Priyanka was seen eating a non-vegetarian food item. Netizens immediately took to the comments section of her post and questioned Priyanka over serving non-vegetarian dishes during Diwali.

The comments read, “My favourite diva suddenly nothing is going well, the outfit, the jewellery and the hair do, suddenly everything is going wrong, for the first time.” Another read, “Non veg in diwali”, “In diwali non veg nooo.”

Another user wrote, “How can someone eat Non veg on Diwali”, “Why candle Why not diyas”, “You are eating non-veg on diwali.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka has often spoken through her celebrations about keeping her Indian traditions alive while living abroad. The actress has regularly incorporated Indian rituals and festivals into her family life with Nick and Malti.

During Dussehra recently, Priyanka gave fans a glimpse of celebrations at her Los Angeles home that included puja, Shivling Abhishek, havan and Kanya Pujan. One of the pictures showed Nick washing Malti’s feet as part of the ritual, with the little girl dressed in an ivory outfit and wearing a red scarf carrying the words “Jai Mata Di”.

The actor is also often seen making efforts to introduce Malti to Indian culture and festivities. In earlier videos, the doting mommy was seen teaching her daughter Indian Hindu shlokas.

–IANS

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