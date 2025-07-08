Johnny Depp doesn’t want to 'hold onto hate'

Los Angeles, July 8 (IANS) Hollywood star Hollywood actor Johnny Depp said that he “refuses” to "hold" onto "hate" following his bitter court battle with his former actress-wife Amber Heard.

It was in 2016, when Depp split from Heard and his career went into freefall when she later wrote an op-ed about being a victim of domestic abuse, which led to a lengthy court battle after he sued her for defamation.

Depp told The Telegraph newspaper: "This sounds like… but one can simply hold hate [until it] inspires some species of malice in your skull.

He added: "Makes you think of revenge. But hating someone is a great big responsibility to hang on to. The real truth of it, that I won’t allow, is that in order for me to hate, I have to care first. And I don’t care. What should I care about? That I got done wrong to (by others)? Plenty of people get done wrong."

Asked why he took his grievances to court, Depp insisted he didn't want "a lie" to be the "deciding factor of whether or not I have the capability of making movies in Hollywood," reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” star went on to say that he has learned a lot from the last few years and is determined to move on with his life.

"Going through all that in real time amounted to seven or eight years,” he said.

“It was a harsh, painful internal journey. Would I rather not have gone through something like that? Absolutely. But I learnt far more than I ever dreamed I could.”

The 62-year-old star had earlier described the years he was sidelined from Hollywood because of his legal troubles as being left in the "wilderness" but he doesn't hold any "ill feelings" towards anyone.

He told the Hollywood Reporter: "It was a vast wilderness and ultimately that vast wilderness taught me a whole lot."

--IANS

dc/