John Stamos’ son is name-dropping him to impress girls

Los Angeles, Oct 2 (IANS) Hollywood actor John Stamos has shared that his seven-year-old son, Billy, is using his father's fame to cast an impression on the opposite gender.

The actor said that his son uses his name to woo girls. The 62-year-old actor is known for his role of Jesse Katsopolis on the ABC sitcom ‘Full House’ and later reprised the role in Netflix's ‘Fuller House’, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The actor has revealed his boy is name-dropping him to win over girls at his new school. John Stamos, who has Billy with actress wife Caitlin McHugh, told E! News, “He said, ‘Dad, we had to write down all our things’. The girl next to him put Fuller House”.

Billy soon informed the girl of her dad's role in the show. He said, “You know, that’s my dad. My dad’s on that show. And he plays Uncle Jesse”. The actor shared, “He’s using it with the girls”.

As per ‘Female First UK”, the actor went on to admit that his son likes to use catchphrases from the sitcom to "mock" his dad.

He told the outlet, “He watches Full House, but he watches it to mock me. Because I’ll be like, ‘Go put your Legos away’”.

He responded with Michelle Tanner’s (played by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) iconic line, “You got it, dude”.

John Stamos quipped, “He’s pulling catchphrases on me. But mocking. Not like it’s cool or anything”. Billy is his father's biggest critic.

Sharing his reaction to his father rehearsing for his part as Lock in the upcoming Nightmare Before Christmas Concert in Los Angeles, he said, “I’m doing Nightmare Before Christmas at the Hollywood Bowl, and I was just trying to learn lyrics. He says, ‘Dad, put an image with it”.

“I said, ‘Shut up’. We were singing last night in the car, and he said, ‘You’re gonna do a different voice, right?’ You’re gonna do a higher, kind of more of a charactery voice?’”, the actor added.

--IANS

aa/