October 03, 2025 12:20 AM हिंदी

John Stamos’ son is name-dropping him to impress girls

John Stamos’ son is name-dropping him to impress girls

Los Angeles, Oct 2 (IANS) Hollywood actor John Stamos has shared that his seven-year-old son, Billy, is using his father's fame to cast an impression on the opposite gender.

The actor said that his son uses his name to woo girls. The 62-year-old actor is known for his role of Jesse Katsopolis on the ABC sitcom ‘Full House’ and later reprised the role in Netflix's ‘Fuller House’, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The actor has revealed his boy is name-dropping him to win over girls at his new school. John Stamos, who has Billy with actress wife Caitlin McHugh, told E! News, “He said, ‘Dad, we had to write down all our things’. The girl next to him put Fuller House”.

Billy soon informed the girl of her dad's role in the show. He said, “You know, that’s my dad. My dad’s on that show. And he plays Uncle Jesse”. The actor shared, “He’s using it with the girls”.

As per ‘Female First UK”, the actor went on to admit that his son likes to use catchphrases from the sitcom to "mock" his dad.

He told the outlet, “He watches Full House, but he watches it to mock me. Because I’ll be like, ‘Go put your Legos away’”.

He responded with Michelle Tanner’s (played by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) iconic line, “You got it, dude”.

John Stamos quipped, “He’s pulling catchphrases on me. But mocking. Not like it’s cool or anything”. Billy is his father's biggest critic.

Sharing his reaction to his father rehearsing for his part as Lock in the upcoming Nightmare Before Christmas Concert in Los Angeles, he said, “I’m doing Nightmare Before Christmas at the Hollywood Bowl, and I was just trying to learn lyrics. He says, ‘Dad, put an image with it”.

“I said, ‘Shut up’. We were singing last night in the car, and he said, ‘You’re gonna do a different voice, right?’ You’re gonna do a higher, kind of more of a charactery voice?’”, the actor added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

PIB debunks deepfake video falsely attributing statement to ADC Leh on Sonam Wangchuk’s arrest

PIB debunks deepfake video falsely attributing statement to ADC Leh on Sonam Wangchuk’s arrest

PM Modi expresses grief over tragic idol immersion deaths in MP, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia relief

PM Modi expresses grief over tragic idol immersion deaths in MP, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia relief

Ex-Pakistan player Sana Mir in trouble after controversial reference to POK while doing commentary for Pakistan v Bangladesh match in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS filephoto

Women's World Cup: Ex-Pakistan player Sana Mir in trouble after controversial reference to POK

Practice in rain comes in handy as Dharambir wins silver in club throw competition in the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo credit: SAI

WPAC 2025: Practice in rain comes in handy as Dharambir wins silver in club throw

Sandeep runs riot over Gujarat Giants as U Mumbai secure massive win in Season12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in Chennai on Thursday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL 12: Sandeep runs riot over Gujarat Giants as U Mumbai secure massive win

Financial dignity must be core to growth, pension planning a necessity: FM Sitharaman

Financial dignity must be core to growth, pension planning a necessity: FM Sitharaman

Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates NIELIT Digital University

Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates NIELIT Digital University

With heavy hearts, devotees bid farewell to Goddess Durga across Northeast

With heavy hearts, devotees bid farewell to Goddess Durga across Northeast

Sri Lanka needs a Chief Negotiator to move India trade pact forward

Sri Lanka needs a Chief Negotiator to move India trade pact forward

Kartik Singh shoots sensational 63, sets up on course to victory again in the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Invitational Pune in Pune on Thursday. Photo credit: IGPL

IGPL Pune: Kartik Singh shoots sensational 63, sets up on course to victory again