June 15, 2025 8:41 PM हिंदी

John Stamos didn't want his son to explore acting

Los Angeles, June 15 (IANS) Hollywood actor John Stamos initially didn’t like the idea of his son going into acting. The 61-year-old star, who has seven-year-old son Billy with his wife Caitlin McHugh, has been in the business for decades and is best known for his starring role as Jesse Katsopolis on the ABC sitcom ‘Full House’.

However, the actor was hesitant about his son following in his footsteps until he realised just how much he "loved" appearing in a local production, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told UsWeekly, "I didn’t want him to go into acting, but he loves it. He did his first play at the community centre. He did Beetlejuice. The sandworm”.

He further mentioned, "We took him to see Darren Criss last night, and he sat there and did not move. It was a great moment because Henry Winkler was there. He texted me yesterday. I didn’t even know he had my phone number. I walked into the theater and I see him and I couldn’t believe it, you know?”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the former ‘General Hospital’ star recently took his son to the theatre, which resulted in a surprise reunion with Happy Days legend Henry Winkler, and acquiesced that a life in the spotlight is likely to be his son's "calling" after he ran up onto the stage.

He added, "He walked onto the stage and started spinning around and ran through the theatre. I think that’s going to be his calling”.

John, who was initially married to Rebecca Romijn from 1998 until 2005, was recently asked what he enjoys about watching his son grow up and admitted that he just "loves" getting to see how the little one interprets the world around him.

--IANS

aa/

