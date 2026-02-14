Joey King shares how she approaches her make-up

Los Angeles, Feb 14 (IANS) Hollywood actress Joey King has a pretty unique process of approaching make-up. The actress has shared that she approaches her beauty routine from the inside out.

The actress, 26, says her makeup vibe is “constantly changing every single day,” but the one thing it stems from is how she wants to feel, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She told ‘People’, “How I view beauty lately is, it feels much more free for me. Five, six years ago, I was like, ‘I need to put makeup on every single day, I need to have a full face on’, and now I have a little bit more of a healthy relationship with it”.

For the actress, that means coming from a place of, "What do I feel like doing today (with my makeup)? What is going to make me happy today? And do I really feel like taking my makeup off tonight? No, I'm not going to put any on tonight. So, now I'm just kind of feeling out what I want to feel inside every day instead of just following a routine that I think I should follow by putting on tons of makeup every day”.

As per ‘People’, when it comes to what looks she likes now, King’s inspiration spans the decades, but she’s definitely loving that 2016 glam has made a comeback, even if she favors a more effortless approach.

“Then, we were really getting those eyebrows thick and that foundation heavy. I really loved that era. But I also really love where we've wound up now, with like a little bit more of that natural look, the glossy skin”, she shared.

She appreciates that she can be “spontaneous” and respond to how she feels in the moment. “Some days I wake up and I have lots of errands to run, and I don't feel like putting any makeup on my skin, so I just do my skincare routine and then I'm out the door. And then some days I'm like, ‘I want a f****** glittery eyeshadow’”, she added.

