Joe Jonas has tough time parallel parking as per fan’s clip, singer responds with video

Los Angeles, Dec 9 (IANS) Joe Jonas had an unexpectedly tough moment behind the wheel due to a tight parking spot, and it soon turned into viral fodder after a fan recorded the singer struggling to parallel park.

A TikToker posted a video of Joe attempting to parallel park on a city street. The on-screen text captured the moment: “I love New York because I’ve been watching Joe Jonas parallel park for the last 7 minutes.” The social media user set the scene to the Jonas Brothers’ own song “Burnin’ Up,” adding an extra layer of irony as the clip unfolds.

The lighthearted video quickly took off, pulling in more than 8.5 million views , reports people.com.

Joe soon realized he had an audience and jumped into the conversation with a playful response of his own.

“And I saw you watch and not help once,” he wrote in the comments.

Joe later shared his own version on Instagram with a video of himself stumbling out of a New York City shop as if he’s being kicked out, while his belongings are tossed toward him and he redresses as he walks.

He captioned the clip, “just finished up parallel parking from yesterday,” tying the viral moment into yet another punchline.

Joe rose to fame as a member of the pop rock band the Jonas Brothers, alongside his brothers Kevin and Nick. The group released their debut studio album It's About Time through the Columbia label in 2006.

The band became prominent figures on the Disney Channel during this time, gaining a large following through the network: they appeared in the widely successful musical television film Camp Rock (2008) and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010) as well as two of their own series, Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream (2008–2010) and Jonas (2009–2010).

The band's third studio album, A Little Bit Longer in 2008, saw continued commercial success for the group; the album's lead single "Burnin' Up".

After the group confirmed a hiatus, Joe released his debut solo studio album, Fastlife in 2011, which saw moderate commercial success. After the Jonas Brothers officially parted ways due to creative differences, Jonas formed the funk-pop band DNCE in 2015, serving as the lead vocalist.

The group saw the significant commercial success of their debut single "Cake by the Ocean".

