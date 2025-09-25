September 25, 2025 8:33 PM हिंदी

Jodhpur: Grand consecration ceremony concludes at BAPS Swaminarayan Temple

Jaipur, Sep 25 (IANS) A golden chapter was added to Jodhpur's religious and cultural history, as the grand consecration ceremony of the idols was completed at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Temple with grandeur and divinity, Jodhpur.

The consecration of idols of the deity was performed by BAPS spiritual guru Mahant Swami Maharaj.

On this occasion, the temple was respectfully opened for devotees to visit.

At 6.45 am, senior saints of the BAPS organization initiated the Mahapuja ritual before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

After the Mahapuja concluded with prayers for happiness, peace and and prosperity, Mahant Swami Maharaj initiated the Pran Pratishtha ritual.

Mahant Swami Maharaj consecrated the idols of Lord Shri Swaminarayan, Aksharbrahma Gunatitanand Swami, Lord Shri Krishna and Shri Radha, Shri Ghanshyam Maharaj, Lord Shri Shiva-Parvati, Shri Ganesha, Lord Shri Ram and Mother Sita, Shri Hanumanji, Shri Neelkanth Varni Maharaj, and the idols of the Guru tradition and performed the first Aarti in the newly constructed temple. The devotees present were overwhelmed at this divine moment.

After the Pran Pratistha, Mahant Swami Maharaj said: "This temple is now open to all devotees. All of you must visit, have darshan of the Lord, chant the rosary, circumambulate, and prostrate yourself. Now the Lord is present here in person. May every citizen of Jodhpur and the world receive happiness, peace, and prosperity—this is our prayer."

On the auspicious occasion, the devotees were also filled with great enthusiasm after getting the first glimpse of the Lord. The grandeur of temple overwhelmed the residents of Jodhpur.

The inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed temple was slated later towards the evening, which is likely to be attended by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat would be the chief guest, amidst a host of dignitaries at the event.

