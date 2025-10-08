October 08, 2025 1:47 PM हिंदी

JLo laughs off mid-show wardrobe malfunction in Poland: ‘Thank God I had big underwear on'

Los Angeles, Oct 8 (IANS) Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has spoken about the dramatic moment during her recent performance in Poland, revealing how she stayed poised despite a wardrobe malfunction mid-show.

A video was shared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Instagram page and was captioned: “@jlo reacts to some of her viral on-stage mishaps 🤦 #FallonTonight”.

Show host Jimmy Fallon asked Lopez if the viral golden dress malfunction was a part of the show.

To which, the “International Love” hitmaker said: No. It wasn't part of the show. They made that outfit that day. I had seen a picture of an old supermodel from, like, the 90s, Yasmine Blythe, and she had this cute little outfit. I was like, let's make this outfit.”

She revealed that the golden outfit was made “just because I felt like it”.

Lopez added: “Made them crazy to make this outfit. And they never had a chance to do it. Didn't know if I was really gonna wear it, but I did at the last second. And I go out there, and the thing just falls apart.”

Fallon then questioned: “ But you went right with it?”

“I was like, thank God I had a big, you know, underwear on,” she said.

The singer-actress was also shown a moment when an insect was crawling up on her while she was performing on stage.

“I felt something happening. And I was just like, oh, I thought it was, like, a bug that was flying around, because I could see bugs in the lights, you know? You can see them. You're outside in these venues. And I thought it was just, like, touching me and coming back, but it was crawling. If you see the whole clip, it's crawling up my body the whole time.”

“And-and then, finally, it was, like, it got to my neck, and I was towards the end of the song, and I was like, I'm not gonna... Whatever it is, you know, it's just-it's just touching and going back, because it was just, like, little legs. So I felt like that. And I was like, just try to finish the song.”

Fallon then said that she nailed it.

JLo replied: “Yes, and I... Then I realized... I was like, it might be on me. And I didn't realize... I didn't know it was that big. I didn't know what it was. But when I went like this and I threw it…”

Asked if someone got hit by the insect, Lopez said: “No, I saw it in the light, and it looked like a helicopter. It was the size of a helicopter. It had... It had a face on it.”

