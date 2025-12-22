December 22, 2025 9:02 PM हिंदी

J&K: Residents in Poonch’s border villages happy over proposed increase in bunkers

J&K: Residents in Poonch's border villages happy over proposed increase in bunkers

Jammu, Dec 22 (IANS) A ground assessment by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the need for bunker construction in border villages of Poonch, a border town situation near the Line of Control (LoC), has brought joy to the faces of local villagers.

The bunkers serve as a strong bulwark for the villagers during times of military conflict between India and Pakistan military conflict as they take refuge here. Owing to the region’s vulnerability in the border region, the locals had been demanding more bunkers for the safety of their loved ones and families.

The Home Ministry has sought information from all District Development Commissioners (DDCs) in Jammu and Kashmir, regarding the need and number of bunkers.

The villagers of Jalas and Salotri, located near the LoC in Poonch district, are overjoyed that their demands have been paid heed to and the process has begun in this direction.

Villagers, welcoming the Home Ministry’s decision, expressed hope that the construction of bunkers begins in the district soon and as many private bunkers as possible are raised for their safety.

Haji Ali Akbar, a resident of Jalas, said, "This was a very old demand of ours. Our area is near the border, which puts us at risk. If we get bunkers, we will be safe and able to protect ourselves even in wartime situations.”

Satinder Kumar Sharma of Jalas said, "The MHA has sought information from the district administration regarding the need for bunkers. This has brought us great joy. Even if there is a war with Pakistan, we will be safe in these bunkers. I want to thank the Home Minister on behalf of my village, panchayat, and all the people."

Ketan Bali, another resident of Jalas, said, "The MHA has paid attention to our years-old demand for bunkers and has sought information from the district administration. The district administration will convey our needs for single bunkers and community bunkers."

"We demand that the bunkers be constructed as soon as possible. The Indian Army is stationed at the border, and during firing, we have to leave our homes and run away, but if there are bunkers near us, we won't have to leave our homes," he added.

--IANS

mr/dan

