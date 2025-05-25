May 25, 2025 10:11 PM हिंदी

Our forces will destroy Pakistan if it resorts to any misadventure again: J&K L-G

Jammu, May 25 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Sunday claimed the Indian armed forces will destroy Pakistan if it resorts to any misadventure again.

“Pakistan is on notice. If it resorts to any misadventure in future, our armed forces will make sure to destroy this terrorist state. I assure the people that there will be no discrimination between armed terrorists and their supporters and sympathisers. Their actions will be met with similar punishment,” he said while addressing the All J&K Jat Sabha in Jammu.

In his address, he also highlighted the valour of the armed forces and reaffirmed the government's resolve to completely rid J&K of terrorism.

He also appealed to the Jat community and all sections of society to strengthen their resolve and unite in the fight against the divisive forces threatening peace and social fabric.

“In these challenging times, your responsibility to uphold national unity is more crucial than ever. The Jat community has a rich legacy of valour, courage, and sacrifice. A significant population of the Jat community resides near our borders, making them the country's first line of defence. I am proud that your devotion to the motherland has deepened the spirit of nationalism in the society,” he said.

He also paid homage to the victims of the Pahalgam attack and those killed due to unprovoked shelling by Pakistan.

He said the Union government is committed to the proper rehabilitation of the affected families.

He further called for recognising the threat from divisive elements who are trying to divide the society.

“We must celebrate our diversity and foster unity to defeat the adversary’s nefarious designs. Our brave armed forces have scripted a new saga of valour with Operation Sindoor,” he said.

He emphasised that people’s sacred task is to transform the vision of a united and ‘Viksit Bharat’ into reality and pay a fitting tribute to bravehearts who cherished the dream of a powerful nation.

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for ushering in an era of equality in Jammu and Kashmir and empowering marginalised communities.

He also reiterated his commitment to the welfare and prosperity of the Jat community.

