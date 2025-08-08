J&K anti-terrorist operation enters 8th day; most protracted anti-terror action in decades

Srinagar, Aug 8 (IANS) The anti-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district entered its 8th day on Friday, making it one of the longest anti-terrorist actions in decades in the Union Territory.

“UAVs, attack helicopters, and high-tech equipment are being used as terrorists continue to hide deep inside forest hideouts. To avoid collateral damage, elite PARA forces, Rashtriya Rifles units, police, and CRPF are conducting a coordinated operation.

“So far, one terrorist has been killed, while around half a dozen Army personnel have sustained bullet and splinter injuries”, the Army said.

DGP, Nalin Prabhat visited the encounter area on Thursday and took stock of the operation bring carried out to flush out the hiding terrorists.

Security forces have been carrying out aggressive operations against the terrorists in the hinterland while the Army has been on maximum alert guarding the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K.

The elimination of three hardcore Pakistani terrorists responsible for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, is part of the aggressive operations being carried out by the joint forces.

Three hardcore Pakistani terrorists including LeT commander, Suleman Shah and his two associates Abu Hamza and Jibran Bhai responsible for the Pahalgam attack were killed on July 28 in the higher reaches of Dachigam national park on the foot of Mahadev mountain peak in Harwan area of Srinagar.

The Army had code-named this anti-terror action as 'Operation Mahadev'.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, the security forces are carrying out anti-terrorist operations against gun wielding terrorists, their over ground workers and sympathisers.

Drug smugglers and drug peddlers are also on the radar of the security forces because it is believed that the funds generated by hawala money racket and drug smuggling are finally used to sustain terrorism in J&K.

The coordinated and Intelligence-backed operations of the joint forces are aimed at dismantling the ecosystem of terrorism in J&K rather than focussing on just the elimination of the gun-wielding terrorists.

