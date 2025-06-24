June 24, 2025 5:00 PM हिंदी

Jitin Gulati says ‘Maa’ blends culturally rich folklore with cutting-edge VFX

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actor Jitin Gulati, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Maa’, has said that the film blends culturally rich folklore with cutting-edge VFX.

The actor, who is known for work in shows like ‘Kaala’ and ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’, will be seen sharing the screen with Kajol in ‘Maa’.

Talking about the film, Jitin told IANS, “While I’m excited for audiences to see my character, what truly excites me is the film as a whole. It blends culturally rich folklore with cutting-edge VFX, creating an experience that I believe will resonate with viewers across regions”.

“Mythological horror has the potential to emerge as a powerful subgenre, after all, mythology is deeply woven into the fabric of our culture”, she added.

Directed by Vishal Furia, ‘Maa’ promises to be an emotionally rich narrative centered around themes of mythology, motherhood, love, and resilience. With powerhouse names attached, the film has already started generating buzz for its rich storytelling and with this project.

Earlier, the poster from the film was unveiled, and it shows Kajol transforming into a fierce warrior in her powerful new avatar for the film. The dramatic poster features a dark, stormy background with a bolt of lightning illuminating the scene, emphasizing the supernatural or mythological tone of the film. In the center, two characters are facing off in a fierce confrontation. One is a monstrous figure with glowing red eyes and charred skin.

The film is directed by Vishal Furia, who is known for ‘Chhorii’ and ‘Chorii 2’. The movie is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande. The film also stars Indraneil Sengupta, Ronit Roy, Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha, Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, Pramod Pathak, and Chhaya Kadam.

The actress had earlier hinted that her husband’s ‘Shaitaan’ is an expanding universe with ‘Maa’ being a part of. ‘Maa’ is about a woman going lengths to protect her daughter from evil. Other details about the film are under the wraps.

--IANS

aa/

