Jiiva releases gripping teaser of crime thriller '4 Windows'

Chennai, Feb 6 (IANS) Actor Jiiva on Friday released a gripping teaser of director Narendran Murthy's crime thriller '4 Windows', featuring actors Vetri and Sathyaraj in the lead, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his X timeline to release the teaser, Jiiva wrote, "Happy to release the teaser of #4Windows. Looks very intriguing and intense. My best wishes to the entire team!"

The teaser has a line that reads, 'Night of madness' which gives the impression that the story predominantly revolves around developments that happen in one night. Although the teaser doesn't give away much, one gets to understand that the film revolves around a crime that has happened and how people who learn of it react to it on the given night.

Produced by Illayaraja Sekar, the film has been directed by Narendran Murthy. Apart from Vetri and Sathyaraj in the lead roles, the film also stars actors Chinni Jayanth, MS Bhaskar, Kovai Sarala and Prathana in pivotal roles. The film will also feature actors Sachu, Sethu, Cool Suresh Maran, Sharan, Naveen, Vibin, Guru Lakshman, Arul Das, Lizzi Antony, Vaiyapoori, TSR Sethupathy, Seshu, Parking Suresh, T M Karthick, Sri Niktha and Ayra Krishnan among others.

On the technical front, music for the film has been scored by Jerard Felix. Cinematography for the film is by N S Uthaya Kumar and editing is by R Ramar. The film has two art directors in Gopi Karunanithi and Maaran. Lyrics for the songs in the film have been penned by Ku Karthik.

Costumes for the film have been designed by Veera Babu and the CG portions of the film have been handled by Jeya Prasath. Sources close to the unit of the film say that the makers are planning to have the film released in the summer of 2026.

