August 13, 2026 7:11 PM हिंदी

Drew Barrymore has emotional reunion with flight attendant who comforted her

Drew Barrymore has emotional reunion with flight attendant who comforted her

Los Angeles, Aug 13 (IANS) Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore recently had an emotional reunion on the sets of her chat show.

The recent episode of ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, saw the show host reunited with an audience member, a flight attendant, whom she had first met four years ago.

The flight attendant showed her a picture on her cell phone of their meeting, as she told the actress, “When I met you, you were crying in my galley. And we sat in my galley, and you cried and cried because you were going through so much. You were just bawling, and I just was holding you”.

The actress then joined the woman in the studio audience, giving her a tearful hug and sitting next to her before recounting the story of their initial meeting.

“That was a really, really hard year; it was actually the year I stopped drinking”, Drew Barrymore recalled, wiping away her tears with a tissue.

“When you stop drinking, it’s not like all your problems go away; there’s still a ton of work to be done”, the actress shared.

Standing up and addressing the audience, the actress said, “I knew for me that was my number one problem in life. Alcohol was a poison for me, and I turned to it because I didn’t want to feel. I felt better when I drank, so I would turn to it”.

The actress then sat next to her old flight attendant as she continued to reflect on her journey to sobriety, laughing, “I’m gonna need your phone number”.

“There was a reason we met that day, thank you for letting me be so honest and transparent with you then, and thank you for being that with me now. I love you, and I’m so glad we’re here today talking about this”, she added.

--IANS

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