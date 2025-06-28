Jharkhand: PM Matsya Sampada Yojana transforms lives of farmers, makes them 'self-reliant'

Hazaribagh, June 28 (IANS) Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), one of the flagship schemes of the Narendra Modi-led Central government, has brought transformational changes in the lives of farmers living in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand by practicing fish farming, which has become a profitable source of income and made them 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant).

The local farmers, who were once forced to migrate, have now become self-reliant by staying in their native villages.

District Fisheries Officer Pradeep Kumar said that around the year 2012-13, cage culture fish farming was started in the Tilaiya reservoir with help of small welfare schemes launched by the state government.

Initially, it took time for the fishermen to understand and adopt this modern farming technology, but gradually they adopted and mastered the advanced techniques of fish farming.

He said that farmers were also sent outside Jharkhand for training so that they could practise fish farming in a scientific way.

The benefits of these welfare schemes increased with the cooperation of the state government, district administration and other organisations.

However, with the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana launched by the PM Modi-led BJP government, it has brought about a revolution in the lives of farmers across the state.

Pradeep Kumar said that there was no capped limit on the number of beneficiaries of this scheme, due to which a large number of people across the state applied for it and majority of them have benefited.

The farmers living near the reservoir, whose land was submerged during the construction of the reservoir, are now shaping their future with help of fish farming in the same water. This has also deepened their emotional attachment with their farms.

A beneficiary Pintu Kumar Yadav said that he has been involved in fish farming since 2017.

Initially, he used to travel to Rajasthan and work as a driver, but in 2021, under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, he received two fish nets, each with a capacity of eight kg.

He told that he earns a profit of about 10 lakh rupees annually from fish farming.

Earlier he had to earn money by staying away from his family, but now he is living a dignified life in his own village.

He told that earlier he used to live in a kuccha house, but now he has built his own home made of concrete.

He is also educating his own children by admitting them in a reputed school.

Earlier he was living under a lot of debt, but fish farming has completely transformed his financial condition.

His wife and children also helped him in achieving this indomitable task.

Fish farming is being done under a committee, which has a total of 31 members.

Nearly 100 people are receiving employment directly or indirectly through this committee.

Fishes from the Tilaiya reservoir are being sent to many states of the country, including Jharkhand.

Earlier, people used to migrate from this area in search of a better life, now they are living a happy life by staying in their own village.

Fish farming in Tilaiya reservoir has not only increased employment opportunities but has also brought about significant improvement in the condition of people at social and economic levels.

--IANS

psk/akj/khz