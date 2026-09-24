Jharkhand Minister Dipika Pandey's daughter among 4 killed in road accident in Jamshedpur

Ranchi/Jamshedpur, Sep 24 (IANS) Four people were killed in a tragic road accident in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur on Thursday morning. Trisha Singh, daughter of state Rural Development Minister Dipika Pandey Singh, is among the deceased.

The accident took place on the National Highway near Marine Drive at Domuhani, where the car carrying Trisha Singh and the others reportedly collided with a truck that was parked along the roadside.

According to the preliminary information available, Trisha and the other occupants were travelling towards Jamshedpur when their car crashed into the stationary truck.

Soon after receiving information about the crash, police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Officials said that the police are examining the circumstances surrounding the accident and trying to ascertain the exact cause of the collision.

The news of Trisha Singh’s death has triggered grief among political leaders, party workers and people across social circles in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of Trisha Singh and the other victims, saying that the loss of a child is an unbearable pain for any parent and family.

Offering his condolences to Dipika Pandey Singh and the other bereaved families, Soren said, "The extremely distressing and heart-wrenching news of the demise of fellow minister and sister Dipika Pandey Singh ji's daughter and other individuals in the road accident on the NH highway in Jamshedpur has left my heart profoundly grieved."

"The pain of losing one's child is beyond words and unbearable for any parent and family. In this extremely difficult time, my deepest condolences are with sister Dipika ji and the bereaved families. There are no words for this irreparable loss," he said.

"May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the departed and provide strength to the grieving families to bear this immense sorrow," the Chief Minister added.

Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly Babulal Marandi also expressed grief over the incident in a social media post.

"I am deeply heartbroken by the tragic news of the untimely demise of the little girl injured in the road accident. May God grant strength to the grieving family to bear this unbearable pain. I extend my deepest condolences to the affected family," Marandi said.

Meanwhile, police have begun the process of sending the bodies for post-mortem examinations.

Further investigation is underway.

--IANS

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