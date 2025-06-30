JGU establishes Motwani Jadeja Institute for American Studies with historic 5 million dollar endowment

Sonipat, June 30 (IANS) O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) proudly announces the establishment of the Motwani Jadeja Institute for American Studies (MJIAS), supported by a landmark endowment of US$5 million (approx ₹44 crores) from Asha Jadeja Motwani, a prominent US-based venture capitalist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, and the Motwani Jadeja Family Foundation.

This visionary gift is one of the largest philanthropic contributions to JGU and among the most significant investments in American Studies in India.

The Institute is named in honour of the late Professor Rajeev Motwani, a legendary Stanford University computer scientist, whose mentorship helped shape the journeys of the founders of Google and countless other innovators.

The MJIAS will serve as a lasting tribute to his legacy while advancing Motwani’s unwavering commitment to education, innovation, and India-US cooperation.

“The establishment of the Motwani Jadeja Institute for American Studies at JGU reflects my deep belief in the power of education to shape global narratives and foster enduring partnerships. At a time of great global transformation, it is vital for India and the United States to invest in the next generation of scholars, thinkers, and leaders who can build bridges of understanding, cooperation, and innovation. I am honoured to support this visionary initiative and proud to partner with JGU in creating a world-class institution for American Studies in India.” Said Asha Jadeja Motwani, Founder, Motwani Jadeja Family Foundation.

As its vision and mission, the MJIAS aspires to become a globally recognised centre of excellence for research, teaching, and policy engagement on the United States, while deepening India-US relations and contributing to global conversations.

Its mission includes: Promoting interdisciplinary research on US politics, law, economy, culture, and technology; Facilitating collaboration between Indian and American academic institutions, think tanks, and civil society; Enhancing public understanding of U.S. global leadership and innovation ecosystems; Supporting comparative legal and constitutional scholarship and Fostering faculty and student exchanges and cultivating future leaders in India-U.S. affairs.

The Institute will launch a broad range of programmes and initiatives including: Annual Rajeev Motwani Memorial Lecture; the Rajeev Motwani Fellowship; Master’s Programme in American Studies and an Annual Conference on the India-US Comprehensive Global

The strategic partnership will also include: a Tech-Innovation Hub; an India-US Policy Consultation Forum; the India-US Youth Forum; Global Challenges Forum; Studies and Reports; Sociocultural Mobility Initiatives and Global Indices to Advance Bilateral Interests.

Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, JGU & President, MJIAS said, “This historic endowment marks a defining moment for JGU. The Motwani Jadeja Institute for American Studies will be a powerful bridge between India and the United States. We are grateful to Asha Jadeja Motwani for her visionary philanthropy and belief in the power of education to shape global futures. JGU was founded through the philanthropic initiative of our founding Chancellor and benefactor, Naveen Jindal. I am most delighted to recognise that this vision and imagination is being further expanded and deepened by the leadership of global philanthropic leaders such as Asha Jadeja Motwani.”

